Cincinnati's Oldest Neighborhood Has Underrated Streets Of Victorian 'Painted Ladies' Like San Francisco

When you think of vibrant Victorian mansions, you may find yourself humming the theme song to "Full House" while conjuring up images of the picturesque row of historic homes in San Francisco, better known as the "Painted Ladies". These iconic West Coast homes have been used in a number of films and TV shows, but did you know that the Midwest has their very own row of Painted Ladies?

Tucked into Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, Columbia-Tusculum, the Painted Ladies of Ohio rival the Bay Area beauties with comparable 19th-century charm. Composed of quaint pubs, breathtaking Ohio River valley views, peaceful parks, and a diverse dining scene, the neighborhood surrounding the enchanting homes makes for a delightful retreat in Cincinnati, the Midwest city that takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America. The Victorian homes offer a different kind of street art, flourishing in a pastel-colored magnificence that intertwines the neighborhood's rich history with the modern era. If you're a sucker for timeless and ornate architecture, you'll adore this technicolor Cincinnati neighborhood.