Cincinnati's Oldest Neighborhood Has Underrated Streets Of Victorian 'Painted Ladies' Like San Francisco
When you think of vibrant Victorian mansions, you may find yourself humming the theme song to "Full House" while conjuring up images of the picturesque row of historic homes in San Francisco, better known as the "Painted Ladies". These iconic West Coast homes have been used in a number of films and TV shows, but did you know that the Midwest has their very own row of Painted Ladies?
Tucked into Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, Columbia-Tusculum, the Painted Ladies of Ohio rival the Bay Area beauties with comparable 19th-century charm. Composed of quaint pubs, breathtaking Ohio River valley views, peaceful parks, and a diverse dining scene, the neighborhood surrounding the enchanting homes makes for a delightful retreat in Cincinnati, the Midwest city that takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America. The Victorian homes offer a different kind of street art, flourishing in a pastel-colored magnificence that intertwines the neighborhood's rich history with the modern era. If you're a sucker for timeless and ornate architecture, you'll adore this technicolor Cincinnati neighborhood.
The History of Cincinnati's Painted Ladies
Situated just 25 minutes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the historic Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood is easily accessible if you're flying into Cincinnati. Towering triumphantly over the corner of Tusculum Avenue and Sachem Avenue are the city's Painted Ladies. Dating back to the 1800s, the eye-catching Victorian homes color the streets in vibrant shades of violet and blush pink. Tours through the historic neighborhood are offered on occasion, but you can easily embark on a self-guided walking tour on your own. Take a leisurely stroll up the hilly streets, which grant commanding views of the Ohio River, and admire the architectural beauties in all their glory.
Be sure to snap some photos of these historic homes, the oldest of which was constructed in 1804. While the houses are magnificent to behold any time of year, you can expect to see a few decorated for Halloween during October. One of the homes (located at 335 Tusculum Avenue) is rumored to be haunted by a cigar-smoking ghost, further lending to its spooky charm. Other highlights include a pretty purple facade dating back to 1896 and a lovely lavender lady at 3735 Sachem Avenue, built in 1885.
Exploring Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood
After a historic stroll of the Painted Ladies, take some time to explore the Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood. Situated about five miles east of downtown, the neighborhood dates back to 1788, but is brimming with contemporary eateries. Grab a patio seat at Streetside Brewing, whose taproom pours pints of local brews, from powerful IPAs to light fruit beers. If you're hungry, load up on authentic Cajun cuisine at The Swamp Water Grill, serving delicious dishes like New Orleans-style catfish and jambalaya. If you've never tried alligator before, order the golden-fried Gator Bites as an appetizer.
While you're in the neighborhood, head to Alms Park for a peaceful stroll. Offering enchanting vistas of the Ohio River, the 99-acre oasis features picnic shelters, a kid's playground, and a stunning, arched pavilion that's the perfect spot for taking in the sights. If you're fancying a park picnic, pick up a New York-style or Detroit Deep Dish pizza at Taglio. The local pizzeria has another outpost in the Over the Rhine district, where you can also visit Ohio's oldest public market for an iconic culinary experience. If you're hungry for more Victorian charm, you may have to book a separate trip to Huntington Beach to peep their collection of Painted Ladies that rivals San Francisco's.