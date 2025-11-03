This Underrated South Carolina State Park Outside Greenville Offers Lakes, Camping, And A Top Trail

It's impossible for a nature enthusiast to have a bad time in South Carolina. The state is chock-full of state parks— 48 to be exact, and has six state forests. While not as mountainous as neighboring North Carolina, which boasts a 76-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, South Carolina's upcountry is home to a swath of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Head there and you can explore Jones Gap State Park, a mountain haven with wildflower-filled meadows. For those who enjoy natural water excursions, they'll find what they need at Devil's Fork State Park with a clear lake to swim, tube, and kayak. Spelunkers and cave explorers can also get their fill of the outdoors with hidden caves that dot the state. Further, Paris Mountain State Park is a must-visit destination.

The Greenville area of South Carolina offers some of the state's most beautiful natural features, including expansive foothills, rushing rivers, and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Paris Mountain State Park, a 1,540-acre park, lies just 6 miles from downtown Greenville. It boasts a glistening lake and reservoir, 39 paved campsites, and 15 miles of hiking trails. Sulphur Springs Trail is a stunning, mostly level trail with waterfall and lake views and was described by a local guide as "the best one in Paris State Park," on Google. Greenville is tucked in the northwest corner of South Carolina, under a two-hour drive from Columbia. If you're driving from North Carolina, it's about a 90-minute drive from Asheville.