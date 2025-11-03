This Underrated South Carolina State Park Outside Greenville Offers Lakes, Camping, And A Top Trail
It's impossible for a nature enthusiast to have a bad time in South Carolina. The state is chock-full of state parks— 48 to be exact, and has six state forests. While not as mountainous as neighboring North Carolina, which boasts a 76-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, South Carolina's upcountry is home to a swath of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Head there and you can explore Jones Gap State Park, a mountain haven with wildflower-filled meadows. For those who enjoy natural water excursions, they'll find what they need at Devil's Fork State Park with a clear lake to swim, tube, and kayak. Spelunkers and cave explorers can also get their fill of the outdoors with hidden caves that dot the state. Further, Paris Mountain State Park is a must-visit destination.
The Greenville area of South Carolina offers some of the state's most beautiful natural features, including expansive foothills, rushing rivers, and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Paris Mountain State Park, a 1,540-acre park, lies just 6 miles from downtown Greenville. It boasts a glistening lake and reservoir, 39 paved campsites, and 15 miles of hiking trails. Sulphur Springs Trail is a stunning, mostly level trail with waterfall and lake views and was described by a local guide as "the best one in Paris State Park," on Google. Greenville is tucked in the northwest corner of South Carolina, under a two-hour drive from Columbia. If you're driving from North Carolina, it's about a 90-minute drive from Asheville.
Explore water fun and camping at Paris Mountain State Park
Paris Mountain State Park is home to a singular mountain that rises above the flatlands that surround downtown Greenville where you'll find flower-filled parks, a river, and a scenic bridge. Paris Mountain stands like a lone beacon in the park, and many answer that call to visit Lake Placid, the park's 13-acre, tranquil lake surrounded by towering, leafy trees. There's a designated swim area, and visitors can row and paddle on non-motorized boats. Kayaks, canoes, and pedal-boats are available to rent on weekends only, and anglers can bait their hooks for bass, catfish, and bream.
You can take your time at the park and stay overnight. The sites include restrooms and hot showers and 13 of its 39 paved camping sites offer tent pads. As a note, some campers found the park's roads to be narrow, dark, and twisty, making navigation with an RV difficult. As an alternative, Camp Buckhorn offers a central lodge with a kitchen and meeting room, and 9 rustic cabins. The grounds also include a patio area, a gas grill, and a grassy lawn for gatherings. Pricing varies, so it's best to email or call in advance.
Hikers will be in paradise at the park. The trails at Paris Mountain State Park are many and skirt around the lake, offering unobstructed views of the mountain. You'll pass by a cascading waterfall, flower-dotted paths, and forested overlooks. Some are also mostly shaded, offering cool reprieves from high South Carolinian temperatures.
Get trail happy at Paris Mountain State Park
All the trails at Paris State Mountain Park are open to hiking and mountain biking — where applicable. For example, previous visitors noted that Brissy Ridge Trail — a 2.9-mile loop trail — is shared until it becomes too steep and twisty for bikers. The strenuous hike passes through oak and pine forests, climbs steep slopes, and offers wildlife sightings such as deer, squirrels, birds, and black snakes.
The Kanuga Trail takes an average of 90 minutes to complete and is shorter at 2.0 miles. Like Brissy Ridge Trail, it's considered challenging. It has connections to the Sulphur Springs and Brissy Ridge trails and also offers similar wildlife sightings. While climbing, mountain bikers will find the upper section to be easy-going, and in the other direction, an exciting ride with a nice flow. As a note, its downhill section heading toward the lake can get speedy and also present sudden obstacles.
The Fire Tower Trail is also both for hiking and mountain biking. Like Brissy Ridge, the trailhead is at the kiosk nearby the parking area. It starts on Sulphur Springs Trail and then progresses onto an easy, mostly straight, old roadbed. The trail is steep at 400 feet of elevation, and traverses poplar, maple, oak and pine trees. There are open areas too, filled with wild berries and tall grasses. If you're biking, you'll have to return the way you came when you reach the trail's peak. Admission to Paris Mountain State Park is $5 for adults, $3.25 for seniors, and $3 for children aged 6 to 15. Children age 5 and under are permitted free entry.