This Quaint Connecticut Town With Outdoor Thrills Is Steeped In Native American History

Gamblers tend to be risk takers and amusement seekers, so it makes sense that casinos offer a variety of amenities and entertainment to attract people and keep them coming back. Live music, restaurants, and bars are givens, but Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, is the Hulk-sized version of this theme. It's America's largest casino resort, with its own outlet mall and adventure park. You'll find everything from an escape room and go-kart racing to outdoor thrills. It's even home to a Great Wolf Lodge water park.

The resort is surrounded by 2,000 acres of forest, so there are plenty of trails to explore in this unexpected hiking paradise. True adventurers, however, will want to head up to the 33rd floor of one of its buildings and jump off — attached to a zipline, of course. You'll travel at an average speed of 45 mph for a mile on the state's longest zipline and land at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. The massive museum tells the extraordinary comeback story of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Indigenous people who almost didn't survive but are now thriving after becoming a gaming pioneer.

Mashantucket is one of America's oldest reservations and is near the town of Ledyard. The area is 20 minutes from Mystic, under an hour from Hartford, and over an hour from New Haven. It's a big out-of-state draw, as well. It's less than an hour from Providence, Rhode Island, an hour and a half from Boston, and three hours from New York City. For visitors coming outside of New England, the closest major travel hub is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick, about 42 miles away.