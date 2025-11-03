What Mount Everest's 'Death Zone' Actually Feels Like, According To Climbers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Climbing Mount Everest is a bucket list event that defies sensibility but still attracts thrill-seekers despite its risks. The mountain's dangerous weather puts hikers and basecamp trekkers in danger, not just mountaineers: the summit rises 29,032 feet above sea level and can take up to eight weeks to climb from Base Camp 1, which itself requires a demanding trek to reach but is one of Nepal's most incredible hikes. At least 330 people have died attempting Everest, from hypothermia, avalanches, falls, hypoxia (oxygen deprivation), and altitude sickness, most occurring in the aptly-named "death zone." This infamous, almost 3,000-foot ascent is the final push before the peak, and begins at 26,247 feet (or nearly 5 miles) elevation, where Base Camp 4 is located.

One of the most interesting facts about Mount Everest is that to reach the peak, trekkers repeatedly ascend and descend between camps to acclimate their bodies before entering the death zone. As climbers ascend, oxygen levels drop sharply. As oxygen thins, the body begins to deteriorate – muscles shrink, vital organs strain, and cognitive ability declines – almost as if you're lethally drunk. Frostbite, hypothermia, and snow blindness are also constant risks. Experts warn that climbers should spend no more than 16 to 20 hours in the death zone.

A viral 2025 TikTok video captured this danger firsthand. Teen Australian climber Bianca Adler, fresh from four days in the death zone, sat in a tent at Camp 2, her face rash-covered and lips chafed, looking utterly exhausted. "I feel horrible," she said, straining to speak and struggling to breathe. "My throat and my lungs — I'm so out of breath." She later revealed she had developed deadly high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), which filled her lungs with fluid.