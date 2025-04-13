10 Incredible Hiking Trails In Nepal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craning your neck to see the peaks of impossibly high Himalayan mountains feels like a moment of pure disbelief. It doesn't matter if you've been to every other mountain range on Earth; if you haven't been to Nepal, then you surely won't believe just how high mountains can be. However, they're not only high. They are magnificent in shape and length, and the spirituality connected to them is an enlightening experience for many. Everest may be the granddaddy, but Nepal is home to many other mountains that could easily be considered wonders of the world.

The country boasts eight of the ten highest mountains on the planet, and there are treks throughout the country that allow you to get the best possible views of them all. Some of them are short day trips, while others are multi-week adventures. There are trails for all levels of fitness and experience, but hiking this network isn't for everyone. Facilities are minimal, and accommodation is mostly rustic, with teahouses offering unheated rooms and blankets that have often seen better days.

That said, hearty meals are shared around wood stoves, fostering a communal feel, and the Nepalese hospitality is something that lingers long after the memories of snow-capped peaks begin to fade. With a little research, you can easily have the time of your life enjoying the splendor of the Himalayas while feeling proud that you were able to give up some of your creature comforts. At least for a short time anyway. Through personal experience, traveler tales, and online reviews, we have compiled some of the best and most popular treks to experience while on a trip to Nepal.