Georgia's Tiny Town With Fewer Than 300 Residents Is Home To Some Of America's Most Significant Civil War History
History buffs are likely familiar with the Civil War's most famous sites, such as Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, where the first shots were fired to mark the start of the brutal war. People are also familiar with Gettysburg, where Abraham Lincoln gave one of his most notable speeches. Gettysburg also happens to be the site of one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles, but there's actually another place that's known as the deadliest ground of the war. Most of the soldiers there didn't die from bullet wounds, though, but rather from sicknesses that resulted from overcrowding and a lack of resources and supplies. The tiny town of Andersonville, Georgia, holds a significant piece of American history because it's home to the largest Civil War military prison. Although it was built to hold 10,000 prisoners, 45,000 Union soldiers were held captive there — and almost 13,000 died from a myriad of illnesses such as scurvy, dysentery, and diarrhea.
The modern-day Andersonville may have fewer than 300 residents, but this tiny town will always hold a significant place in history, and locals there pay honor to those who lost their lives. The National Park Service maintains the Andersonville National Historic Site, and visitors can see the site of the former military prison. This is also the home of the National Prisoner of War Museum and the Andersonville National Cemetery. The Drummer Boy Museum adds another piece to the history of this important place.
Discovering the Civil War history in Andersonville
The Andersonville National Historic Site is free to visit – and this includes the National Prisoner of War Museum that honors not just those from the Civil War, but all prisoners of war in American history. There are two films you can watch, and multiple exhibits to see. Like many National Park sites, there's also a free Junior Ranger program that children can participate in, and this Tripadvisor reviewer shared that it's an experience for the whole family. "This museum is well worth a visit. It is free and offers so much history and a realistic view of what POWs endured. They offer a booklet for kids to hunt for things during their visit, they are learning so much while doing this. They can be sworn in as a Jr. Ranger if they complete the booklet. The audio-guided driving tour was great, being able to go at your own pace and stop where you wanted." Visitors can access the audio tours for free as they tour the prison site and cemetery.
When you visit Andersonville, you can also plan a stop at the Drummer Boy Museum. It houses an array of Civil War memorabilia, including revolvers, muskets, and swords from the 1800s. You'll also see original flags and uniforms from that time period. It's a captivating place that will give you a peek into what life would have been like for a soldier of that era.
Where to stay when visiting Andersonville, Georgia
If you're coming to the area, you can fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and drive there in about two and a half hours. People also love making a road trip in their RV and camping at Andersonville RV Park. There are 23 campsites, and 20 of them have electric, water, and sewer hookups. This Google reviewer gave it five stars and shared, "Our camp hostess (Mama Kay) made us immediately welcome and comfortable. The site was great with full hookups and beautiful woods behind, full of blooms and bird song. Really nice, quiet location. The bathrooms were very clean and well stocked (and roomy)."
If you're not up for camping, you can find hotels in nearby Americus, a beautiful Georgia city with a charming, historic downtown that's only about 15 minutes away. One of the most unique hotels is the Windsor Hotel, which was built in 1892. It's located right in the heart of downtown, allowing easy access to shops, restaurants, and one of the town's most popular spots — 13th Colony Distillery.
If you're up for leaning into the history of the area, you may want to plan a visit to Plains, about 30 minutes away. People love exploring this southern city with old-school charm. This is where you'll find the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park that includes multiple spots that you can visit for free.