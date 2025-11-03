Georgia's Tiny Town With Fewer Than 300 Residents Is Home To Some Of America's Most Significant Civil War History

History buffs are likely familiar with the Civil War's most famous sites, such as Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, where the first shots were fired to mark the start of the brutal war. People are also familiar with Gettysburg, where Abraham Lincoln gave one of his most notable speeches. Gettysburg also happens to be the site of one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles, but there's actually another place that's known as the deadliest ground of the war. Most of the soldiers there didn't die from bullet wounds, though, but rather from sicknesses that resulted from overcrowding and a lack of resources and supplies. The tiny town of Andersonville, Georgia, holds a significant piece of American history because it's home to the largest Civil War military prison. Although it was built to hold 10,000 prisoners, 45,000 Union soldiers were held captive there — and almost 13,000 died from a myriad of illnesses such as scurvy, dysentery, and diarrhea.

The modern-day Andersonville may have fewer than 300 residents, but this tiny town will always hold a significant place in history, and locals there pay honor to those who lost their lives. The National Park Service maintains the Andersonville National Historic Site, and visitors can see the site of the former military prison. This is also the home of the National Prisoner of War Museum and the Andersonville National Cemetery. The Drummer Boy Museum adds another piece to the history of this important place.