Georgia's Uniquely Southern City Is A Nostalgic Detour With Peanuts, Parades, And Old-School Charm

There's no denying that one man really put the tiny town of Plains, Georgia, on the map. This rural community in Sumter County, about 160 or so miles south of Atlanta, is a quintessential Southern farm town with just over 700 permanent residents. Yet humble Plains birthed an American president and famously remained his home long afterward, giving it a global spotlight that's attracted thousands of annual visitors. Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and a peanut farmer, was born and raised in Plains and eventually returned to run his family farm and teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church. He and his wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wrote prolifically about Plains, forever tying their identities to the town's community, rural rhythms, and, yes, peanuts.

Although the town is small (there's not much in the way of dining or nightlife), history buffs will appreciate its quiet significance. It's worth visiting just to pay homage to a national figure and snap a photo with the 13-foot-tall peanut statue, complete with a toothy grin that's the spitting image of the president's own signature smile. While the Carter Center and presidential library are located in Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, in the former Plains High School that later served as Carter's campaign headquarters, is now a local museum chronicling his life and rise to the White House.

To visit Jimmy Carter's hometown, fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, famously the world's busiest airport, before making the 150-mile drive to Plains. As you leave Atlanta's urban sprawl behind, you'll find yourself cruising through flat, red-dirt farmland, dotted with tiny towns and churches. The drive takes about two hours, but try to arrive for lunch, as the two local restaurants typically close before supper time.