Missouri's 'Gateway To The Ozarks' Features Numerous Springs, A Trout Pond, Hiking Trails, And Local Charm

Known as the "Show Me State," Missouri earned its nickname from its rolling hills, cascading waterfalls, caves ripe for exploration, and sparkling lakes, all of which showcase an abundance of natural beauty. Neosho, a small city in the southwestern part of the state, certainly lives up to the state's motto.

While Neosho itself is quite lovely, it also serves as a gateway to the Ozarks, a highland region rich in flora and fauna that extends across several states. This area contains a wide array of aforementioned "show me" features along with some well-known resort towns like Branson, a Missouri town dubbed the "Vegas of the Midwest," and the award-winning Silver Dollar City, an underrated theme park with record-breaking coasters and dining.

You'll find plenty of show-worthy attractions in Neosho — both natural and human-made. Its picturesque, flowerbox-dotted downtown is a historic district listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The town is particularly fond of flower boxes and is home to the world's largest flower box — a 66-foot-long railroad car that's filled with blooms. The downtown area is filled with quaint shops, coffeehouses, and cafes.