Missouri's 'Gateway To The Ozarks' Features Numerous Springs, A Trout Pond, Hiking Trails, And Local Charm
Known as the "Show Me State," Missouri earned its nickname from its rolling hills, cascading waterfalls, caves ripe for exploration, and sparkling lakes, all of which showcase an abundance of natural beauty. Neosho, a small city in the southwestern part of the state, certainly lives up to the state's motto.
While Neosho itself is quite lovely, it also serves as a gateway to the Ozarks, a highland region rich in flora and fauna that extends across several states. This area contains a wide array of aforementioned "show me" features along with some well-known resort towns like Branson, a Missouri town dubbed the "Vegas of the Midwest," and the award-winning Silver Dollar City, an underrated theme park with record-breaking coasters and dining.
You'll find plenty of show-worthy attractions in Neosho — both natural and human-made. Its picturesque, flowerbox-dotted downtown is a historic district listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The town is particularly fond of flower boxes and is home to the world's largest flower box — a 66-foot-long railroad car that's filled with blooms. The downtown area is filled with quaint shops, coffeehouses, and cafes.
Neosho's parks provide natural beauty galore
The most famous natural feature in Neosho is its Big Spring Park. While the springs in this park may not be as impressive as Missouri's largest continuously running waterfall in neighboring Joplin, they are nothing to sneeze at, churning out 890,000 gallons of water each day. There's a footbridge above the spring to allow visitors to get a view of it in all its glory.
Besides looking at the springs, you can stroll through the park to see the koi and trout pond. You should also take some time to marvel at the park's giant floral clock. This 17-foot-diameter floral clock was installed in 1967, made with seasonal flowers that are changed out periodically. Also in Big Spring Park you'll find a kiddie pool, a playground, and a short uphill trail that leads to the main road.
Neosho's largest park, Morse Park, is on the northern end of town. It provides nearly 400 acres of space for recreational activities. Hickory Creek meanders throughout the park. With several species of fish, such as brown and rainbow trout and bass, it serves as a prime location for the city's catch-and-keep seasonal fishing program.
Hiking and walking trails in Neosho
Neosho is home to a few different nature trails, each displaying the area's beauty in its own way. In Morse Park, a 1.73-mile paved nature trail runs alongside Hickory Creek and can be used by both walkers and cyclists. The Fort Crowder Conservation Area on the southeast edge of town also has several trails near Gibson Spring for those up for a longer adventure. The Gibson Spring Trail (2.7 miles) and Gibson Spring Loop (2 miles) are both considered easy trails and feature lovely grassland, woodland, and forest landscapes with many birds.
Neosho is less than a two-hour drive from Branson, while the closest city with an international airport is Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is around 100 miles away. Accommodation options are mostly chain hotels like Best Western, though RV travelers can opt to stay at the Hickory Creek RV Park. The town's restaurant scene boasts a surprising number of international options for its size (it has less than 15,000 residents). Pad Thai, Oriental House, Taco Gringo, and Charlie's Grill are a few of the popular choices for dining out.