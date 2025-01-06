Missouri's 'Largest Continuously Running Waterfall' Is A Natural Wonder With Pools And Picnic Spots

Grand Falls is very wide, and at the bottom, there are pools to swim and wade in if the weather is nice — the highs average between the high 70s to 90 degrees Fahrenheit from June through September. The falls spill down from an artificial dam that provides the city with water. It's a beautiful and ethereal spot, and you may even see frogs. The falls are always running, so even when it isn't bathing suit weather, this is a wonderful spot to relax and meditate. The sunrise views are lovely.

The falls themselves are on the east side of Shoal Creek and are close to Inspiration Point, an overlook that offers you a pretty view of the waterway itself. There is a little gravel parking lot where you can leave your car and head out on a short 0.2-mile loop with a small 6-foot gain to see the falls. It's open all year, and you can even bring your leashed dog. One thing to note is that the rocks can be slippery, so it's important to wear the right shoes.

Just 2.8 miles away is McClelland Park, which has a playground. You can hit this stop with the kids beforehand and go to the falls to cool off afterward with a swim. It also has two covered areas, two horseshoe pits, and a 27-hole disc golf course to enjoy. There are picnic tables and bathrooms, so it's a great spot for a quick lunch.