Minnesota's Underrated City Surrounded By Lakes And Countryside Boasts Artsy Vibes And Antique Shops

Minnesota may be overlooked as a flyover state, but the Land of 10,000 Lakes offers so much to visitors. Fergus Falls, located between North Dakota's largest city, Fargo, and Minneapolis — which is the most bike-friendly city in the country — is a top choice for getting off the beaten path in the North Star State. It's a laid-back option for a vacation and a perfect base for exploring Otter Tail County in west-central Minnesota.

Fergus Falls is about three hours northwest of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, not far from the state border with North Dakota. The closest airport is Hector International Airport in Fargo — it's just a one-hour drive away — but you'll find more flight connections from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, which is just three hours away from Fergus Falls. Jefferson Lines runs buses to Fergus Falls, and you can use the Otter Express to schedule rides in the area, but it's easiest to explore if you have your own vehicle.