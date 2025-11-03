Minnesota's Underrated City Surrounded By Lakes And Countryside Boasts Artsy Vibes And Antique Shops
Minnesota may be overlooked as a flyover state, but the Land of 10,000 Lakes offers so much to visitors. Fergus Falls, located between North Dakota's largest city, Fargo, and Minneapolis — which is the most bike-friendly city in the country — is a top choice for getting off the beaten path in the North Star State. It's a laid-back option for a vacation and a perfect base for exploring Otter Tail County in west-central Minnesota.
Fergus Falls is about three hours northwest of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, not far from the state border with North Dakota. The closest airport is Hector International Airport in Fargo — it's just a one-hour drive away — but you'll find more flight connections from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America, which is just three hours away from Fergus Falls. Jefferson Lines runs buses to Fergus Falls, and you can use the Otter Express to schedule rides in the area, but it's easiest to explore if you have your own vehicle.
Discover outdoor fun in Fergus Falls
Thanks to the 1,048 lakes dotted around Otter Tail County, there are plenty of fun outdoor activities in Fergus Falls. For an easy stroll, head to the Fergus Falls Riverwalk — the trail is 1.2 miles in total — or do the 1.25-mile loop around pretty Lake Alice. Explore the concrete dam ruins at Broken Down Dam Park with an easy 0.5-mile loop. Bikers will love the paved 55-mile Central Lakes Trail, which has a number of trailheads including one in Fergus Falls. Learn about the local environment at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, which has exhibits on the 325 acres of native prairie in the area.
On a nice day, there's no better place to be than Pebble Lake Beach. Besides the sandy beach on the 195-acre Pebble Lake, there's a picnic area and nearby golf course; you might spot wildlife, like birds, deer, and turtles, here. For a scenic drive, hit the Otter Trail Scenic Byway — this is a 150-mile loop that showcases the best of the area's natural landscapes.
Arts culture and shopping in Fergus Falls
It may be a small town, but Fergus Falls boasts an impressive cultural scene. Catch a show at the artfully restored vaudeville theater, A Center for the Arts — it's now the main performing arts venue in town, with shows year-round. Art lovers should visit Kaddatz and Lakes Regional Arts Council (LRAC) galleries; both have rotating exhibits and they usually focus on local artists. And you can't miss the city's mascot, Otto the Otter — this much-loved 40-foot sculpture has been representing the city for 50 years.
Fergus Falls is also an underrated shopping destination in Otter Tail County — especially if you're after antiques. Visit Lincoln Avenue Antiques, located in Riverfront Square Mall, or Exit 55 Antiques to hunt for unique pieces. Or stop by Collector's Corner, the longest-running antique shop in town; it was established in 1982 and focuses on American and European antiques. It may take some patience, but you might get lucky and unearth your own personal treasure here.