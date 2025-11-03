Nestled Just Outside Philadelphia Is A Hidden Gem Suburb With Lush Gardens And Small-Town Charm

For a quieter suburban life with fairly easy access to a major city, you might want to explore Flourtown, Pennsylvania. This community is in Springfield Township (about 16 miles away from Philadelphia) in Montgomery County, making it a great spot for your home base. When you're heading into the city, your most direct way is by car (around a 41-minute drive); it's an easily commutable and drivable area. If you're not wanting to drive, you can hop on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus that stops in the Chestnut Hill area, with your trip taking up to 90 minutes. You can also use the readily available Uber and Lyft apps to pull into one of America's best train stations on the East Coast, which makes commuting so much easier when traveling to different areas.

This Pennsylvania city is a charming haven of walkable trails, a plethora of parks, and lush gardens. One of the main hotspots is Morris Arboretum & Gardens of the University of Pennsylvania, a 92-acre garden and educational hub. When you head to the gardens, you find thousands of labeled trees and shrubs from around the world. One of the biggest draws is the Treetop Canopy Walk, a walkway that puts you 50 feet into the tree canopy. You can also see an elaborate model Garden Railway that travels through a miniature forest-scape, and specialized collections such as a historic rose garden. A fun fact about Flourtown and its planting past is that the community's name goes back to 1743 and comes from the flour mills that once operated on the Wissahickon Creek. When you're in the area nowadays, the experience is one of quiet residential roads and a community-oriented atmosphere that gives it a small-town feeling.