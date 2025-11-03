Wisconsin's Wildly Charming Door County Resort Village Is Full Of Great Lakes Charm, Galleries, And Golf

Each morning, I woke up to a fresh layer of falling snow sprinkling across the frozen harbor, church bells ringing in the distance, and neighbors far enough away that my city-dwelling self felt like I was completely alone. Perched on the bluffs near Green Bay, Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, stole my heart on a winter Midwest getaway where I decided to see what all the buzz was about. It was a literal Hallmark movie complete with romantic galleries, cozy diners, relaxing stays, and sunsets over the lake. In the summer, sailboats and lakeside leisure replace the frozen shoreline.

Egg Harbor has around 250 residents, but this Door County gem has earned recognition as one of America's best small towns for good reason. Nestled on the sparkling shores of Green Bay, one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live, this charming village perfectly embodies the Great Lakes charm that draws visitors from across the world. The town's foliage-lined main street is speckled with specialty shops, bakeries, and restaurants serving modern cuisine alongside Door County classics. A performing arts venue, boutiques, renowned galleries, and numerous golf courses provide endless entertainment options.

The town's name supposedly comes from a quirky 1825 tale that involves two boat captains who engaged in an epic egg fight while anchored in the harbor, leaving the shoreline littered with shells. Today, that playful spirit lives on in the village. From Egg Harbor's central location, visitors can easily explore the Door Peninsula's attractions while enjoying the comfort of luxury accommodations and the warmth of small-town hospitality.