Wisconsin's Wildly Charming Door County Resort Village Is Full Of Great Lakes Charm, Galleries, And Golf
Each morning, I woke up to a fresh layer of falling snow sprinkling across the frozen harbor, church bells ringing in the distance, and neighbors far enough away that my city-dwelling self felt like I was completely alone. Perched on the bluffs near Green Bay, Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, stole my heart on a winter Midwest getaway where I decided to see what all the buzz was about. It was a literal Hallmark movie complete with romantic galleries, cozy diners, relaxing stays, and sunsets over the lake. In the summer, sailboats and lakeside leisure replace the frozen shoreline.
Egg Harbor has around 250 residents, but this Door County gem has earned recognition as one of America's best small towns for good reason. Nestled on the sparkling shores of Green Bay, one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live, this charming village perfectly embodies the Great Lakes charm that draws visitors from across the world. The town's foliage-lined main street is speckled with specialty shops, bakeries, and restaurants serving modern cuisine alongside Door County classics. A performing arts venue, boutiques, renowned galleries, and numerous golf courses provide endless entertainment options.
The town's name supposedly comes from a quirky 1825 tale that involves two boat captains who engaged in an epic egg fight while anchored in the harbor, leaving the shoreline littered with shells. Today, that playful spirit lives on in the village. From Egg Harbor's central location, visitors can easily explore the Door Peninsula's attractions while enjoying the comfort of luxury accommodations and the warmth of small-town hospitality.
Things to do in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin
I was impressed with how much art and culture are wrapped up in this small corner of Wisconsin. Cappaert Contemporary Gallery showcases paintings, sculptures, glass, and jewelry from over 40 artists, while Woodwalk Gallery features work from nearly 100 artists in a spectacular, redesigned historic barn. Visitors can explore Plum Bottom Gallery's more than 200 nationally-collected works that feature diverse mediums from pottery to metalwork and printmaking.
For golf enthusiasts, Egg Harbor offers four championship courses covering all skill levels. The Orchards at Egg Harbor stands out as a spectacular 18-hole course built on 200 acres, winding through orchards and rolling meadows. Alpine Resort features the peninsula's oldest, most historic course, while Stone Hedge Golf and Pub is a family and senior-friendly 9-hole course, built for beginners, and is available without a tee time.
Winter brings a whole slew of unique Door County experiences, too, like ice fishing with local guides. I even went snow biking to Cave Point State Park, where underwater caverns get covered in impressive ice formations, followed by snowshoeing in Whitefish Dunes State Park, home to sandy Lake Michigan beaches and wild beauty. You may not think of northern Wisconsin as an outdoor recreation destination in the dead of winter, but I found it to be a stunning destination. Follow your snow day with a relaxing warm-up in a renovated Airstream sauna by Door County Kayak Tours, then grab a pint at One Barrel Brewing Co., which offers craft beer tastings and delicious local ciders in a laid-back Wisconsin tavern atmosphere. It is connected to Pizza Bros, where I recommend trying the Mactastic, a weird and wonderful mac and cheese pizza.
Planning your trip to Egg Harbor, Wisconsin
Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay serves as the closest major airport, located 72 miles away, with rental cars available for the scenic one hour and 15 minute drive through Wisconsin's countryside. Appleton International Airport offers another option, about a two hour drive away. Door County Connect provides door-to-door rideshare service for travelers, while various shuttle services operate between airports and the peninsula.
Egg Harbor offers more lodging variety than any other Door County community, with everything from cozy cabins to golf resorts to quaint bed and breakfasts and campgrounds. The Ashbrooke Hotel stands out as one of Door County's only adults-only properties, featuring luxury amenities and romantic touches. Family-friendly options include the Landmark Resort, with an indoor pool and two outdoor hot tubs, and the historic Alpine Resort, which dates to 1922 and is Door County's oldest resort, providing both historic charm and modern amenities.
For unique stays or for larger groups, DoCo Vacation Rentals offers premium multi-bedroom homes in Egg Harbor, featuring contemporary designs in more secluded settings. I stayed in their Modern Craftsman House in Egg Harbor, located in a serene wooded area while still being situated just minutes from downtown. Budget-conscious travelers can stay at HDTR Door County campground & RV resort. Visit during summer for the best camping and for peak water activities, spring for cherry blossoms, fall for breathtaking foliage, or winter for unique outdoor experiences. Once you visit, you'll understand why Door County is the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot, and why Egg Harbor perfectly exemplifies it.