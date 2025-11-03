San Francisco's Infamous Former Penitentiary Is An Island-Bound National Park Filled With History And Mystery

Embarking on a tour of Alcatraz, you'll discover a world brimming with history and mystery. Before it became a federal prison, the bay-bound island – nicknamed "The Rock" — was used as a military base during the Mexican-American War. It was also the site of California's first light house, erected in 1854. And, during the latter half of the 19th century, it was used to imprison military offenders and Native Americans.

Of course, Alcatraz's most well-known era is its time as a maximum-security penitentiary. On the audio tour of the prison, you'll hear stories about its most infamous prisoners, including Al "Scarface" Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly. You'll also learn about the 36 prisoners who attempted to escape the island over the years, all of which were unsuccessful, and three of which mysteriously vanished forever. Before making your own escape from the Alcatraz Cellhouse, take your time to explore the former dining hall, library, and the never-ending rows of jail cells — some of which you can step inside for creepy photo ops. On your way out, pop into the gift shop for a souvenir to commemorate your jail time.

Beyond the grim history of the prison walls, the grounds surrounding Alcatraz are brimming with beauty. Take some time to stop and smell the roses in the historic gardens, whose seeds were first planted by families living on the island during Alcatraz's military era. While taking in the scents, admire the breathtaking vistas of the bay and San Francisco in the distance before catching the ferry back to the city. For another island-bound adventure in the area, check out Alameda, San Francisco Bay's largest natural island that boasts a historic state park with serene views.