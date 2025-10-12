A West Coast Landmark Bridge's Sweeping Views Have Been Crowned The Most Iconic In The World

When you hear the word "bridge," what do you think of? Some might picture Tower Bridge, one of London's most iconic landmarks. If you're a romantic, the Ponte di Rialto, arcing over Venice's Grand Canal, may spring to mind. But there's an even better chance you'll envision California's Golden Gate Bridge.

Spanning the strait between San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean, it's arguably the most iconic bridge in the world. And according to research from the car rental company Sixt, which sought to identify the world's most iconic bridge views, the Golden Gate Bridge's status as number one is now official. Sixt analyzed 200 bridges across the world — chosen because of their size and architectural significance — and used online search traffic and demand, Google reviews, and prevalence on social media to find which had the most iconic views. The Golden Gate Bridge came out on top of both the U.S. and global rankings, despite having some pretty stiff competition.

The Brooklyn Bridge and the New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia came second and third, respectively, in the American rankings. While London Bridge, often overshadowed by the aforementioned Tower Bridge, snuck in ahead of the Brooklyn Bridge at number two on the worldwide podium. Other notable inclusions in the global rankings were China's Hangzhou Bay Bridge (No. 5), a ridiculous 22-mile-long construction between Jiaxing and Ningbo, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge (No.15), from where you'll also get the best views of the iconic Sydney Opera House.