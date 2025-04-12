San Francisco Bay's Largest Natural Island Boasts A Historic State Park With Serene Breathtaking Views

One of San Francisco's most famous islands is Alcatraz, the former high-security prison that is now a tourist destination. But there are a number of other islands in the area that are well worth a visit. There's perhaps none more worthy than Angel Island, the largest natural island in San Francisco Bay — Alameda is actually the largest island in San Francisco Bay, but it was made in 1902. This 1.2-square-mile island has a rich history, fantastic trails, and incredible views (depending, as always, on the fog). It's just off the coast of Tiburon and Sausalito, the quirky houseboat community deemed the "Venice of the West." Stopping at Angel Island is also a great side excursion when exploring California's striking coast on a road trip down the scenic Highway 1.

To get to Angel Island, you'll have to take a ferry; you can get one either from San Francisco or from Tiburon. The San Francisco ferry takes about 30 minutes and departs every day throughout the year from the San Francisco Ferry Building, an iconic waterfront marketplace. This is one of those places where the journey is as beautiful as the destination, offering views similar to one of the world's most scenic ferry rides from San Francisco to Sausalito.

From Tiburon, the ferry ride to Angel Island takes just 15 minutes. It runs every day during summer, but during the rest of the year, there may only be service on weekends. Make sure to check the online schedules as you plan your trip. From either San Francisco or Tiburon, your ticket includes the state park entrance fee, and both arrive at and depart from Ayala Cove. If you have your own boat, there are day-use slips available.