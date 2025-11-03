Just A Short Walk From The Marina Is Maine's Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Theaters, And Eateries

With a prime location overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, classic colonial architecture with stunning white spires, and small-town charm, it's no surprise that Maine's glistening, fishing boat-studded coastline is considered the epitome of New England beauty. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock there each year to wander postcard-worthy streets, see characterful lighthouses, and tuck into delicious lobster. Not far from Maine's Bold Coast Scenic Byway, Bucksport is neatly tucked away on the banks of the Penobscot River, inviting tourists to detour inland.

Bucksport humbly nicknamed itself "The Center of the Known Universe," so it should be easy to find. If that's a little vague for you, take Maine Route 15 from Bangor for about 14.5 miles, or if you're visiting from the nearest airport — Bangor International Airport — it's roughly a 30-minute drive. Bucksport is even accessible by boat for nautical travelers.

If you were tempted to bypass Bucksport in favor of more popular destinations like seafood-filled Bar Harbor, or Maine's largest city, Portland, this is your sign not to. Make the stop, marvel at the picturesque marina, and wander the 0.80-mile Waterfront Walkway to the downtown area, where you'll find appealing shops, entertainment options, and tasty food waiting for you.