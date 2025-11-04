Sandwiched Between Memphis And Little Rock Is Arkansas' Quiet Delta Hub With Trails And Hunting
Between the underrated Arkansas getaway, Little Rock, and Tennessee's most walkable city, Memphis, you can find the quiet city of Brinkley. This city is located in the scenic, river-dotted region known as the Arkansas Delta. For those who are unfamiliar with the area, the Arkansas Delta is a section of the Mississippi Alluvial Plain that is known for its remarkably flat terrain.
Here, the elevations range between 30 and 91 meters. Because of this, towns and cities in the Delta are known for their agricultural capabilities, which have been brought about by centuries of river sediment from the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains. Monroe County, which is one of 15 counties fully within this fertile zone, produces crops like cotton, rice, sugar cane, and soybeans.
In the early years of Brinkley, the town grew up around rail lines that connected east and west, bringing mills, factories, and merchants to the Brinkley business district. Today, that classic American history remains visible in the town's restored historic buildings, like the 1912 Central Delta Depot Museum, the Visitors Center, as well as the Great Southern Hotel. To get to Brinkley, travelers from Little Rock will need to traverse 67 minutes of scenic roads. Meanwhile, those coming from Memphis will have to drive a little longer, reaching their destination after 71 minutes.
Trails and dining in Brinkley
If you're a nature lover or a foodie, then you're going to enjoy Brinkley. The city has an extensive trail network that links visitors to the Arkansas Heritage Trails System. Segments of the Butterfield Overland Mail Route, the U.S. Generals Steele and Curtis route from the Pea Ridge Campaign, and trails connected to the Trail of Tears all pass through the Brinkley area. If you're hiking alone, keep in mind safety tips like packing enough supplies and avoiding bugs and bears.
Through these various woodland routes and farmland trails, visitors will also be guided toward historic sites and scenic spots such as the Marion McCollum/Greenlee Lake. Here, fishing is allowed in accessible piers, and the catch menu includes bluegill, bass, and catfish. If you work up an appetite after exploring Brinkley's trails, skip the fast-food standbys like Wendy's and McDonald's and head downtown for local options.
For one, JJ Fish & Grill offers seafood like catfish and shrimp, as well as your regular American fare like fries, chicken wings, and burgers. Another spot where you can get your fill is Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant. Diners have noted that the food, which includes enchiladas, shrimp nachos, steak quesadillas, and more, is absolutely fantastic and is perfectly complemented by the staff's friendly and welcoming service.
Hunting and lodging in Brinkley
In Brinkley, hunters will feel very welcome. Many establishments offer guided hunts that take you through the best grazing zones and hunting fields that the Arkansas Delta has to offer. Enjoy the services of the Ivory Billed Guide Service and Hunting Lodge, which takes patrons on exclusive hunts that traverse about 1,000 acres of private land. Here, adventurous guests will find flooded timber, rice fields, and slough setups, along with deer, dove, and turkey when the seasons align.
Even after you've left your boots and camo behind, hunters will feel right at home in Brinkley's rugged hotels and lodges. On The Deck Outfitters has a Lazy Drake Lodge that sleeps up to 30. They also have packages that complete the experience with chef-prepared meals, a professional guide team, decoys, retrieval, and a cleaning crew. They offer all-inclusive three-day and four-day hunts and maintain an on-site, state-of-the-art kennel for retrievers.
There's also Blazn Guns, where the staff has more than 30 years of combined guide experience. This service provides access to over 14,000 acres and productive blinds that yield 500 to 700 birds in a season. You can stay overnight at Blazn Guns, as they have an 18-bed lodge and a 10-bed lodge. They also offer a kennel if you have a sighthound with you. If you want to stay in the city and are looking for a more contemporary hotel, then you also have plenty of options like Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Brinkley, Motel 6 Brinkley, and America's Best Value Inn-Brinkley.