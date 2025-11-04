Sandwiched Between Memphis And Little Rock Is Arkansas' Quiet Delta Hub With Trails And Hunting

Between the underrated Arkansas getaway, Little Rock, and Tennessee's most walkable city, Memphis, you can find the quiet city of Brinkley. This city is located in the scenic, river-dotted region known as the Arkansas Delta. For those who are unfamiliar with the area, the Arkansas Delta is a section of the Mississippi Alluvial Plain that is known for its remarkably flat terrain.

Here, the elevations range between 30 and 91 meters. Because of this, towns and cities in the Delta are known for their agricultural capabilities, which have been brought about by centuries of river sediment from the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains. Monroe County, which is one of 15 counties fully within this fertile zone, produces crops like cotton, rice, sugar cane, and soybeans.

In the early years of Brinkley, the town grew up around rail lines that connected east and west, bringing mills, factories, and merchants to the Brinkley business district. Today, that classic American history remains visible in the town's restored historic buildings, like the 1912 Central Delta Depot Museum, the Visitors Center, as well as the Great Southern Hotel. To get to Brinkley, travelers from Little Rock will need to traverse 67 minutes of scenic roads. Meanwhile, those coming from Memphis will have to drive a little longer, reaching their destination after 71 minutes.