Tennessee's Most Walkable City Is Also One Of The Most Dangerous In The Country For Pedestrians
Memphis is highly regarded for a lot of reasons, including having one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods with artsy vibes and culture. You can even visit a vibrant, artsy Memphis neighborhood in a formerly abandoned warehouse — yet another example of why people see it as a must-visit city. Unfortunately, over the last 10 or so years, Memphis has also been building a much less desirable reputation. Because, while Memphis may be Tennessee's most walkable city, it has also proven itself to be one of America's most dangerous for pedestrians.
Memphis' poor pedestrian safety first gained significant attention back in 2023, when The Tennessean published an article highlighting the city's terrible safety score. In a ranking of 37 major cities in America for pedestrian safety, Memphis sat right at the bottom — scoring just eight out of a possible 100 points. This score aligned with a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2022, going from 61 to 83 deaths in only one year.
In 2024, more damning data was released by Smart Growth America which revealed that pedestrian deaths in Memphis had been on the rise since 2009. Speaking to Fox 13, Steve Davis, Assistant Vice President of Transportation for Smart Growth America, said: "Watching Memphis work their way into this list and up to the top, the numbers are pretty astronomical." The study also highlighted that 65% of pedestrian deaths have taken place in the last five years, and could be linked to certain multi-lane roads with bad designs for pedestrians.
How Memphis is becoming safer for pedestrians
The City of Memphis hasn't just accepted its status as one of America's most dangerous for walkers. In fact, it has started making significant changes to its road designs — particularly those roads notorious for fatal accidents involving pedestrians. This includes rebuilding National Avenue with a better greenway for pedestrians, as well as using brighter colors on crosswalks and utilizing garden planters as security barriers that don't detract from the city's aesthetic.
Another big change Memphis has undertaken is how it illuminates its roads and streets. The Memphis LED Upgrade Program was an ambitious and seemingly necessary initiative to convert the city's older and dimmer streetlights to newer and brighter LED lights. While the program appears to have been driven primarily by energy reduction, it could also help reduce the number of pedestrian accidents that occur at night.
If you don't feel comfortable walking, you'll be glad to know there are numerous other ways to get around Memphis. Considering there has been a significant increase in pedestrian-related deaths across American cities since 2010, opting for a bus or metro isn't a bad option if you feel nervous. Better yet, you can ride the historic trolleys around Downtown Memphis for just $1, which is a great travel experience in itself. Additionally, the rest of the city is well-serviced by buses, taxis, and rideshares, with more frequent bus routes during the day. Finally, you could also hire a car, which will make it easier to access sights outside of the city — like the Tennessee historic park with Civil War significance and trails.