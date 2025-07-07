Tennessee's Most Walkable City Is Also One Of The Most Dangerous In The Country For Pedestrians

Memphis is highly regarded for a lot of reasons, including having one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods with artsy vibes and culture. You can even visit a vibrant, artsy Memphis neighborhood in a formerly abandoned warehouse — yet another example of why people see it as a must-visit city. Unfortunately, over the last 10 or so years, Memphis has also been building a much less desirable reputation. Because, while Memphis may be Tennessee's most walkable city, it has also proven itself to be one of America's most dangerous for pedestrians.

Memphis' poor pedestrian safety first gained significant attention back in 2023, when The Tennessean published an article highlighting the city's terrible safety score. In a ranking of 37 major cities in America for pedestrian safety, Memphis sat right at the bottom — scoring just eight out of a possible 100 points. This score aligned with a record number of pedestrian deaths in 2022, going from 61 to 83 deaths in only one year.

In 2024, more damning data was released by Smart Growth America which revealed that pedestrian deaths in Memphis had been on the rise since 2009. Speaking to Fox 13, Steve Davis, Assistant Vice President of Transportation for Smart Growth America, said: "Watching Memphis work their way into this list and up to the top, the numbers are pretty astronomical." The study also highlighted that 65% of pedestrian deaths have taken place in the last five years, and could be linked to certain multi-lane roads with bad designs for pedestrians.