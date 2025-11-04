One Of New Mexico's Best Retirement Spots Is A Charming Albuquerque Suburb With Stunning Mountain Views

The southwestern states entice many retirees with their warm weather and dry, desert air. Known for its sun-drenched canyons and rich history, New Mexico is a popular place to hang your hat when you reach your golden years, and one of the best retirement spots in the Land of Enchantment is a sought-after suburb northeast of Albuquerque, nestled at the foot of the Sandia Mountains.

Sandia Heights is an affluent neighborhood famed for its slow living and the kind of mountain vistas that will make you stop and stare. This 1.7 square mile area is located only 16.4 miles from the closest airport, Albuquerque International Sunport, which you can reach in less than 30 minutes without traffic. Alternatively, the I-25 runs directly through Albuquerque, and from there you can get to Sandia Heights via NM 423 or NM 556. The suburb is conveniently located around a one-hour drive from the historic and artsy city of Santa Fe, and roughly 30 minutes from downtown Albuquerque.

This places it in a prime position for seniors seeking a calm locale to settle down while still having access to city amenities and entertainment when the mood strikes. Ranked the number one place to retire in all of New Mexico on Niche, Sandia Heights might have everything on your retirement bucket list: Captivating scenery, safe streets, 310 days of sun each year, and locally loved establishments ideal for midweek meetups. Nowhere is perfect, but Sandia Heights certainly comes close.