Florida's Beloved Airline With Routes To Dazzling Caribbean Islands Has Shut Down For Good

Sometimes, hopping on a plane is exciting. It means you're headed to a new adventure, and the anticipation can be intoxicating. Other times, flying can be a drag. Sure, there are hacks to make flying more comfortable, but even those can't make long hours spent packed like sardines in tiny spaces bearable. All is fair in love and travel, and sometimes, hitching a ride on an airplane is just par for the course. That is, until bookable private jets became a mainstream thing. But alas, all good things must come to an end, and Florida-based Verijet is the latest charter airline to reach its final chapter.

What was hailed as one of the buzziest businesses to hit the aviation industry, the boutique charter carrier is officially closing its doors after it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October, 2025. Originally from Vero Beach, the company quickly added routes to dazzling Caribbean islands like the Bahamas and Cayman Islands onto its destinations list. There were whisperings of some customer complaints, but once founder Richard Kane passed suddenly in September, everything fell apart rather rapidly. While yet another air carrier bites the dust, travelers are left to look elsewhere to kick off their tropical island vacation.