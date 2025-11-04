San Francisco's Hardest Steakhouse To Get Into Is Worth The Trip Alone

Some restaurants have become reasons to travel in their own right, especially when you've been waiting a year in advance for your reservation. San Francisco has a few of these legendary gems — look no further than Tadich Grill, California's oldest restaurant, as proof of the city's culinary pedigree. One that might make you consider buying a plane ticket is the House of Prime Rib in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Its dinner menu is deceptively simple, consisting mainly of the one item that the restaurant has perfected over its 75-plus years in operation: prime beef. It's been named one of San Francisco's top 10 restaurants by USA Today, and it has gained a reputation for being both a prime rib staple and an elegant, classic dining space. The one catch is that the House of Prime Rib is notoriously difficult to get a seat at, sometimes with bookings only available up to a year ahead of time.

It's hardly out of sync that one of San Francisco's most renowned restaurants is an English-style steakhouse — the Bay Area is known for views and vibes that mirror Britain's countryside. House of Prime Rib retains San Francisco's old-school charm, with its wood panels, fireplaces, and martinis carried around between white-clothed tabletops.

It was founded in 1949 and left largely unchanged for the duration of its lifetime, despite the tech-driven evolution of the city around it. In a sense, it's become an iconic local time capsule. Even San Francisco's mayor expressed personal condolences when the restaurant's owner, Joe Betz, passed away in September 2025. Its status is an extension of its refined, cherished dishes, with prime beef ribs carved at the table and paired with a short but polished cocktail menu.