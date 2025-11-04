San Francisco's Hardest Steakhouse To Get Into Is Worth The Trip Alone
Some restaurants have become reasons to travel in their own right, especially when you've been waiting a year in advance for your reservation. San Francisco has a few of these legendary gems — look no further than Tadich Grill, California's oldest restaurant, as proof of the city's culinary pedigree. One that might make you consider buying a plane ticket is the House of Prime Rib in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Its dinner menu is deceptively simple, consisting mainly of the one item that the restaurant has perfected over its 75-plus years in operation: prime beef. It's been named one of San Francisco's top 10 restaurants by USA Today, and it has gained a reputation for being both a prime rib staple and an elegant, classic dining space. The one catch is that the House of Prime Rib is notoriously difficult to get a seat at, sometimes with bookings only available up to a year ahead of time.
It's hardly out of sync that one of San Francisco's most renowned restaurants is an English-style steakhouse — the Bay Area is known for views and vibes that mirror Britain's countryside. House of Prime Rib retains San Francisco's old-school charm, with its wood panels, fireplaces, and martinis carried around between white-clothed tabletops.
It was founded in 1949 and left largely unchanged for the duration of its lifetime, despite the tech-driven evolution of the city around it. In a sense, it's become an iconic local time capsule. Even San Francisco's mayor expressed personal condolences when the restaurant's owner, Joe Betz, passed away in September 2025. Its status is an extension of its refined, cherished dishes, with prime beef ribs carved at the table and paired with a short but polished cocktail menu.
How to get a table at House of Prime Rib (and what to order)
For many, the biggest hurdle for dining at House of Prime Rib won't be the plane ticket, but rather getting a table. Reservations can be made on OpenTable, but they're typically not available for months in advance (at the time of this writing, the next available reservation is four months out). The restaurant also takes walk-ins for bar seating, which is first-come, first-served — you can order from the same dinner menu at the bar, with the caveat that there won't be any tableside beef carving or salad spinning due to lack of space.
When you've eventually got a table (or a snug bar stool), you'll get a menu with a list of different beef cut options, from the classic roast beef cut to the extra-voluptuous King Henry VIII cut. Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Butcher's Bone Broth, described the restaurant's beef in Eat This, Not That as "well-marbled, carefully aged, and cooked in a traditional salt crust that locks in flavor and moisture. Each cut is slow-roasted until the interior is tender and rich, while the outside develops a savory, flavorful crust." The cuts are paired with traditional English accompaniments, including mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and creamed spinach.
You'll find the House of Prime Rib off Van Ness Avenue, about a half-hour drive from the San Francisco International Airport. It's only open for dinner: from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the rest of the week. After dinner, consider stopping at the historic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood for drinks at one of its funky dive bars.