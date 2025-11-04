One Of Samantha Brown's Favorite Travel Destinations Is An Underrated Town In Ireland

Television host and travel guru Samantha Brown is full of advice for travelers, sharing everything from space-saving luggage hacks to tips for traveling with kids and unique places to visit around the globe. One of her favorite international travel destinations is a spot abounding in natural beauty, history, and cozy pubs with friendly locals and live music: Donegal in Ireland. This is a wildly underrated part of the country, with lots of small-town charm to go around.

Donegal is in the northwest part of Ireland, and is located about a 3.5-hour drive from the country's capital, Dublin. The closest airport is Donegal Airport, which has flights to Dublin with Aer Lingus and to Glasgow with Loganair. The airport is about a 1-hour drive from Donegal Town, so it may be better to fly into Dublin Airport, where there are far more flight connections.

Dublin Airport is a 3-hour drive from Donegal. It's best to have your own vehicle to explore this Irish wonder and the surrounding area. However, there is public transport available, with inter-city buses connecting the town with Dublin, Belfast, Derry, and local buses serving smaller towns and villages in the area.