One Of Samantha Brown's Favorite Travel Destinations Is An Underrated Town In Ireland
Television host and travel guru Samantha Brown is full of advice for travelers, sharing everything from space-saving luggage hacks to tips for traveling with kids and unique places to visit around the globe. One of her favorite international travel destinations is a spot abounding in natural beauty, history, and cozy pubs with friendly locals and live music: Donegal in Ireland. This is a wildly underrated part of the country, with lots of small-town charm to go around.
Donegal is in the northwest part of Ireland, and is located about a 3.5-hour drive from the country's capital, Dublin. The closest airport is Donegal Airport, which has flights to Dublin with Aer Lingus and to Glasgow with Loganair. The airport is about a 1-hour drive from Donegal Town, so it may be better to fly into Dublin Airport, where there are far more flight connections.
Dublin Airport is a 3-hour drive from Donegal. It's best to have your own vehicle to explore this Irish wonder and the surrounding area. However, there is public transport available, with inter-city buses connecting the town with Dublin, Belfast, Derry, and local buses serving smaller towns and villages in the area.
What to see and do in Donegal
Donegal Town has a population of about 3,000 residents, with plenty to see and do. Donegal Castle is a must-visit; it was built in the 15th century and is one of Ireland's most impressive Gaelic castles, thanks to a restoration project that was completed in 1990. The Abbey of Donegal is another historic site you can't miss. The abbey was founded in 1474, and although it's mainly ruins today, the site has a picturesque location on the river near Donegal Bay. Learn all about the history of the railroad, and see old engines and carriages, at Donegal Railway Heritage Museum.
Admire the town from a different perspective with a sightseeing cruise on the Donegal Waterbus. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Donegal Bay as you cruise around, seeing various attractions from the water, including a seal colony. Stretch your legs on Donegal Town Trail, a short 2-mile out-and-back route along the river; it'll take 30 to 60 minutes to complete. For a night at the pub, visit the Forge for traditional vibes, or the Reel Inn for live music.
Exploring the area around Donegal
If you're visiting Donegal Town, be sure to give yourself time to travel around County Donegal as well on the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland's unforgettable coastal route. One spectacular destination is the Slieve League Cliffs, an underrated bluff with some of Europe's highest sea cliffs. These impressive formations drop dramatically into the sea and are three times higher than the popular Cliffs of Moher found near Limerick and Galway.
And they're thankfully uncrowded. In an interview with AFAR, Samantha Brown compares Slieve League to the Cliffs of Moher and adds, "and yet there's not a soul there."Explore more of the breathtaking scenery of County Donegal at Glenveagh National Park. Hike the challenging 5-mile Glen Walk, and visit the Victorian castle and beautiful gardens.
If you're traveling by car, don't miss scenic drives like the Inishowen 100, around the Inishowen Peninsula, and Glengesh Pass, a winding road through the mountains with spectacular views. One thing Samantha Brown highly recommends here is visiting a pub for live music and tasty eats. Leo's Tavern in Meenaleck is a local favorite known far and wide for its rollicking live music. You can also head to the Rusty Nail in Crossconnell for locally sourced dishes, including a delicious seafood chowder.