Escape Moher Crowds At Ireland's Underrated Bluff With Some Of Europe's Highest Sea Cliffs

As the highest sea cliffs in Europe, there is no doubt that the nearly 2,000-foot-tall Slieve League bluffs should be a bucket list item for those who love epic views. This natural marvel is actually much higher than the Cliffs of Moher, which are only roughly 700 feet tall. Arguably, the most astonishing photos of the bluffs come from the Bunglas Viewpoint. You can also go on a 1.8-mile hike to the cliffs on The Pilgrim's Path from Teelin village. Feeling the wind on your face while overlooking the North Atlantic Ocean is an incredible experience.

The best way to reach this staggering spot is from the nearby city of Donegal, as it's a great branching point to all the sights within the northern tip of the Irish island. The pleasant city has around 2,700 people and a cool vibe worthy of exploring in its own right, especially around the old town and the impressive Donegal Castle. Donegal is also home to one of the most breathtaking airports to land at, so you'll definitely want a window seat.

Some people may consider staying in one of the other beautiful towns in the northern region that are still close to the bluffs. A great option in this area is Kilcar, a quaint village only 5 miles from Slieve League.