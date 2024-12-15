Escape Moher Crowds At Ireland's Underrated Bluff With Some Of Europe's Highest Sea Cliffs
Exploring the vast Irish countryside is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many wandering souls looking to see firsthand some of the world's most gorgeous bluffs. Certainly, the Cliffs of Moher are an iconic, stunning (and somewhat dangerous) Irish landmark, but they attract a lot of tourists. However, there is a similarly beautiful seaside vantage point on the bluffs in a separate part of the country without all the crowds. The Slieve League Cliffs outside of Donegal is a whimsical option to feel the brisk ocean air tickle your cheeks.
Getting there is a breeze, too. Located 166 miles from Dublin (which is nearly the same distance as Moher), the northern Slieve League Cliffs are forgotten and picturesque. It's also easily accessed from Belfast, only about three hours away. The region around Donegal, where the cliffs are located, is filled with attractions you typically envision when thinking of Ireland: incredible lighthouses, impressive castles, and mind-boggling views. After a day of exploring, there is nothing better than kicking back at an Irish pub with a brew and some grub, enjoying life like a local.
Exploring the Slieve League Cliffs
As the highest sea cliffs in Europe, there is no doubt that the nearly 2,000-foot-tall Slieve League bluffs should be a bucket list item for those who love epic views. This natural marvel is actually much higher than the Cliffs of Moher, which are only roughly 700 feet tall. Arguably, the most astonishing photos of the bluffs come from the Bunglas Viewpoint. You can also go on a 1.8-mile hike to the cliffs on The Pilgrim's Path from Teelin village. Feeling the wind on your face while overlooking the North Atlantic Ocean is an incredible experience.
The best way to reach this staggering spot is from the nearby city of Donegal, as it's a great branching point to all the sights within the northern tip of the Irish island. The pleasant city has around 2,700 people and a cool vibe worthy of exploring in its own right, especially around the old town and the impressive Donegal Castle. Donegal is also home to one of the most breathtaking airports to land at, so you'll definitely want a window seat.
Some people may consider staying in one of the other beautiful towns in the northern region that are still close to the bluffs. A great option in this area is Kilcar, a quaint village only 5 miles from Slieve League.
The beautiful northern tip of Ireland
The Slieve League Cliffs are also close to gorgeous Glenveagh National Park, one of Ireland's most impressive. Roughly 54 miles northeast of Slieve League, the national park is also home to one of the country's most beautiful fortresses: Glenveagh Castle, a scenic site with a troubled history that was a "private playground" for celebrities.
Getting around the north of Ireland is possible via local transportation, but if you have access to a car or driver, there are endless interesting places to explore. Some options within a few hours of the Donegal area and the cliffs include the epic Errigal Mountain, the Fanad Head lighthouse, or the Doagh Famine Village, where you can learn about the history of the region and Irish immigration. You could also take boat trips to the nearby Tory and Arranmore islands. If you want to go swimming, head to Narin Beach, less than an hour from the Slieve League Cliffs.