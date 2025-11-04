The Only 2 States In The Lower 48 With No Native Venomous Snakes To Worry About

So, you've got yourself a case of the old ophidiophobia, have you? Ophi...what, you ask? Ophidiophobia: A fear of snakes. Don't worry — you're not alone. Studies have shown that while only around 3% of the population manifests a full-blown phobia of these slithery critters, a whopping 50% feel anxiety towards the reptilians. And there's plenty to be anxious about in America, it seems, since the country counts a whopping 100 individual species of snakes, of which over 20 are considered venomous. Yikes.

That's the bad news. The good news is that there are two states in the Lower 48 where you can go to enjoy a venomous-snake-free getaway. Sorry, the Sunshine State isn't among them — Florida's got snake-packed waters aplenty. And, nope, you'll have to steer clear of California, where it's actually totally illegal to kill endangered red diamond rattlesnakes! Instead, consider heading east to New England, where the states of Maine and Rhode Island count zero native deadly snake species whatsoever.

Of course, that's not to say that they have zero snakes, period. They most certainly do. It's just that you can feel pretty confident that there's not a snake between the two territories that's capable of doing major damage. Feel free to put that ophidiophobia (it's the word of the day!) on the back burner and enjoy what's on offer, whether that's walking tours of the grandiose Newport Mansions in Rhode Island or the legendary leaf-peeping and harvest fests in Maine.