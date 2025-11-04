Pennsylvania's Little Dutch Borough Has Delectable Wines, Fall Festivities, And Orchards In Bloom

Far away from the New England crowds (and sky-high prices), Pennsylvania is an ideal, underrated fall escape, with unique locations like its best kept secret, Baughman Rock Overlook, delivering on great scenery and fall foliage. But you don't have to visit one of the Keystone State's many parks to immerse yourself in the seasonal bonanza; many villages and boroughs — like Biglerville — offer one-of-a-kind, enchanting autumnal spots, such as family-owned farms and orchards where you can pick your own fruit and enjoy a laid-back day sipping local apple ciders.

In the heart of Pennsylvania's Apple Country, the town of Biglerville may not have been named after its size, but it certainly delivers on the heaps of experiences available year-round. Thanks to the number of wineries and orchards surrounding the borough, the best time to enjoy Biglerville is undoubtedly fall, when the seasonal produce and celebrations are in full bloom. The Biglerville Hose & Truck Company #1 Fall Festival, occurs in September and features amusement park rides alongside food vendors and Halloween stalls. In mid-October, the annual National Apple Harvest Festival takes over the Dutch borough with orchard visits, food stalls, entertainment, and pony rides (among other activities). The town is also home to the National Apple Museum, a unique landmark that showcases Biglerville's apple and fruit-growing heritage and can be visited year-round.

Biglerville's closest hub is York, a vibrant, affordable city worth exploring in its own right. If you want to have access to a major hub (say, with its own airport), the closest is Baltimore, which is just under 70 miles away. You can also reach Biglerville in about two and a half hours from Philadelphia, if you want to check out America's most walkable city with its superb dining, great parks, and historic landmarks.