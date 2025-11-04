This Popular Travel Site's New AI Tool Could Change How You Plan Your Next Trip
Lots of people already know that AI can be a useful tool for travel planning. Google's new Flight Deals feature uses AI to help travelers find affordable airfares. Millennial and Gen Z travelers across the U.S. and Europe are increasingly using free platforms like ChatGPT to plan trips. And this year, Apple released a game-changing app, Apple Invites, to help friend and family groups collaborate on shared itineraries. Now, another popular travel site is getting in on the trend. On October 15, Kayak introduced AI Mode, a tool that could change how you plan your next adventure.
According to Kayak, AI Mode is "a natural-language search experience that combines [Kayak's] data with ChatGPT." "Travelers aren't limited to preset entry fields anymore," says Steve Hafner, the company's CEO. "Just tell us what you're looking for in plain language, and we'll answer the same way."
In other words, instead of searching for flights, rental cars, or hotels using traditional filters for dates and locations, users can simply type questions and requests into the AI Mode search box. For inspiration, here are a few prompts suggested by Kayak: "NYC hotels within a half mile of Rockefeller Center for one night, Dec. 23rd," and "Cheapest Caribbean destinations for a 7-day trip." Or something even more vague, like "I want to party for NYE – where should I go?" will still yield helpful results for planning a potential trip.
Use Kayak's AI Mode to travel smarter
The key to getting good results, per Kayak's AI engineers, is to imagine you're talking to an experienced travel expert. First, be specific. For example, if you're looking for a hotel with a pool, include that detail up front. The same goes for budget and location. And consider adding constraints to fine-tune your search. ("Instead of saying 'plan me a trip to Italy,'" Kayak suggests, "try 'help me plan a trip to Italy. I care more about food and architecture than beaches. What cities should I prioritize?'")
Second, when using AI Mode, mention the vibe you're looking for. Is it a girls' trip, a romantic getaway, or a solo adventure? Take advantage of Kayak's travel data to ask for help finding hidden deals and off-the-beaten-path attractions — the kind of information a real-life travel agent may not always be able to provide. And let the system know how you'd like to see the results. Perhaps you'd like to see a chart comparing airfares around the holidays, or a detailed itinerary with step-by-step instructions — just mention it in the search box.
Now available in English in the United States, AI Mode will expand to include more languages and countries by the end of the year. For more ideas on using ChatGPT for travel-related purposes, check out this article on how to plan the road trip of your dreams using AI.