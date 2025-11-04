This Popular Travel Site's New AI Tool Could Change How You Plan Your Next Trip

Lots of people already know that AI can be a useful tool for travel planning. Google's new Flight Deals feature uses AI to help travelers find affordable airfares. Millennial and Gen Z travelers across the U.S. and Europe are increasingly using free platforms like ChatGPT to plan trips. And this year, Apple released a game-changing app, Apple Invites, to help friend and family groups collaborate on shared itineraries. Now, another popular travel site is getting in on the trend. On October 15, Kayak introduced AI Mode, a tool that could change how you plan your next adventure.

According to Kayak, AI Mode is "a natural-language search experience that combines [Kayak's] data with ChatGPT." "Travelers aren't limited to preset entry fields anymore," says Steve Hafner, the company's CEO. "Just tell us what you're looking for in plain language, and we'll answer the same way."

In other words, instead of searching for flights, rental cars, or hotels using traditional filters for dates and locations, users can simply type questions and requests into the AI Mode search box. For inspiration, here are a few prompts suggested by Kayak: "NYC hotels within a half mile of Rockefeller Center for one night, Dec. 23rd," and "Cheapest Caribbean destinations for a 7-day trip." Or something even more vague, like "I want to party for NYE – where should I go?" will still yield helpful results for planning a potential trip.