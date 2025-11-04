Inside This Historic Small Town Lives The 'Little Yellowstone Of Minnesota' Rich In Outdoor Adventure
Minnesota is packed with outdoor attractions and scenic views. Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, has the beautiful Minnehaha Falls in the heart of the city, and there are plenty of adventures to be had around the state's 10,000-plus lakes. Redwood Falls is located in southwestern Minnesota and boasts a city park known as the "Little Yellowstone of Minnesota" for its sprawling size, waterfalls, and resident bison herd: Ramsey Park. This 256-acre park is open all year and has a number of things to see and do.
Ramsey Park is in Redwood Falls, which is about a two-hour drive west of the Twin Cities. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is known as one of the best airports in North America, and it's a two-hour drive from the airport to Ramsey Park. It's easiest to get around with your own vehicle, as public transport is limited to community transit dial-a-ride services.
What to see and do in Ramsey Park
Ramsey Park is Minnesota's largest municipal park, and it used to be a Minnesota State Park from 1911 to 1957 — so there is a lot to experience here. The main attraction is Ramsey Falls, a beautiful waterfall that drops 30 feet down into the gorge. There is a parking lot close to a scenic overlook, where you can admire the waterfall in all its glory. Redwood Falls is another waterfall you can't miss in Ramsey Park — walk across the bridge for the best views, which stretches across the width of the falls.
There are 4 miles of paved trails to explore at Ramsey Park — numerous footbridges allow pedestrian access across the Redwood River and Ramsey Creek. The most popular choice for hikers here is the Ramsey Park Loop, a 2.5-mile path that will take about one hour to complete. See bison, deer, elk, and other animals at the small Ramsey Park Zoo, located within the park. Be sure to visit the W.P.A. Vintage Lower Shelter, a large structure made of timber and granite; many of the park shelters here were built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). If you want to spend the night, Ramsey Park has 31 campsites with electrical hookups — the campsite is open from May to October.
Explore the town of Redwood Falls
Redwood Falls is a historic small town that's worth exploring when you're visiting Ramsey Park. Check out the Redwood County Museum, a 30-room museum, formerly a County Poor Farm, with items from the 19th and 20th centuries. Head to Lake Redwood for boating, fishing, and kayaking, or make a splash at Redwood Falls Aquatic Park — with an aquatic climbing wall, diving boards, and water slides.
Grab a coffee, sweet treat, or soup of the day from the Golden Rule Coffee House. About 20 miles outside of town, you'll find Grandview Valley Winery — this family-owned winery serves tasty pizza as well as high-end cocktails from their bar, Rivendell. Explore more of southwestern Minnesota on the Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway, a road trip with more charming towns and scenic vews. Be sure to visit nearby New Ulm, one of America's most charming European towns, with its German heritage and Minnesota's oldest brewery, Schell's Brewery.