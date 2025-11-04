Inside This Historic Small Town Lives The 'Little Yellowstone Of Minnesota' Rich In Outdoor Adventure

Minnesota is packed with outdoor attractions and scenic views. Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, has the beautiful Minnehaha Falls in the heart of the city, and there are plenty of adventures to be had around the state's 10,000-plus lakes. Redwood Falls is located in southwestern Minnesota and boasts a city park known as the "Little Yellowstone of Minnesota" for its sprawling size, waterfalls, and resident bison herd: Ramsey Park. This 256-acre park is open all year and has a number of things to see and do.

Ramsey Park is in Redwood Falls, which is about a two-hour drive west of the Twin Cities. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is known as one of the best airports in North America, and it's a two-hour drive from the airport to Ramsey Park. It's easiest to get around with your own vehicle, as public transport is limited to community transit dial-a-ride services.