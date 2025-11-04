This Underrated Airline Will Save You Tons Of Money From San Diego To Honolulu

There's no question that spending time in Hawaii can be costly. It's one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, and it's pricey for tourists, too. According to the state's Tourism Data Warehouse, the average cost of a hotel in Hawaii is $364 before taxes and fees, and a family of four can expect to pay nearly $12,000 for a 10-day trip — a sharp 17% increase from 2019. Luckily, there are ways to save a buck on a dream trip to the islands, like Alaska Airlines' bargain-priced non-stop airfares from San Diego to Honolulu.

Thanks to the airline's ongoing low fares, travelers can fly directly from Southern California to the Hawaiian capital, Honolulu, starting at just $179 one-way. In addition to offering savings over standard round-trip pricing between the two cities, the trip is quicker. Similarly priced fares from airlines like Delta, Southwest, and United include stops, usually in Los Angeles or San Jose.

What's behind the lower prices and more convenient schedules? Alaska Air acquired Hawaiian Airlines in 2024, and while the two brands remain distinct, their combined scope offers air travelers more options — and in some cases, more affordable fares. It's no wonder that both Alaska Air and Hawaiian Airlines were among America's best-ranked airlines of 2025, according to data.