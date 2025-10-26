America's Best And Worst Ranked Airlines Of 2025 So Far, According To Data
Airline choice isn't the first factor most travelers consider when they're beginning to sort out the logistics of their trip. In most cases, the timing and cost of a flight ticket trumps all else — but if there's any competition, you may find yourself wondering if the airline you choose to fly with makes a difference.
The real answer is that it absolutely does. A flight sets the tone for your trip, and if it's delayed, cancelled, or just plain miserable ... well, you're not getting off to the best start. That's why we've assembled this list of the five best and worst-ranked airlines in the United States, all based on real data and statistics.
So, if you're hoping to dodge lengthy waiting times (here's how to see if your flight is delayed even before the announcement), an unpleasant seating assignment, or a bunch of pesky hidden fees, who should you fly with? Try these five best U.S. airlines in 2025 — and do your best to avoid the bottom five when you can.
Best: Delta Airlines
Search the web for the best airlines in the U.S. and you'll find about a dozen lists ranking the same airlines in ever-so-slightly different orders. One thing that continues to maintain some order in the chaos is the consistently high performance of Delta Airlines among the major carriers. In the Cirium On-Time Performance Review 2024, Delta was voted the most on-time airline in the nation and won the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence, with an on-time arrival rate of about 83% — nothing to scoff at. No wonder it ranked first in a 2024 customer satisfaction study conducted by J.D. Power.
Additionally, Delta Airlines boasts one of the nation's most extensive rosters of destinations served, with over 300 locales around the world and service covering every continent except Antarctica. It's a top carrier for international flyers, bolstered by welcome amenities like free Wi-Fi and in-flight meals from popular restaurant chains. (Shake Shack at 30,000 feet? We're in.) The airline also takes passenger input seriously — a new route from New York to Malta was voted in by customers. This excellent all-around service profile has garnered Delta numerous industry awards and may make it an airline to flag when you're flight-shopping.
Worst: Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines doesn't have a stellar reputation among travelers. Although its prices often seem low compared to those of competing airlines, Frontier's controversial hidden fees for everything from baggage (yes, even your carry-on) to in-flight beverage service quickly make it a lot less affordable than it appears. However, that's far from the only issue with Frontier Airlines, as it's also frequently ranked low in customer satisfaction due to its poor performance.
According to May 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Frontier routinely reports some of the lowest percentages of on-time arrivals of any major U.S. carrier. Moreover, as detailed in the August 2025 report, the airline cancelled roughly 2% of its scheduled flights per month in the first half of 2025 — that may not sound too alarming, but it's pretty awful compared to the sub-1% cancellation rates of top airlines. (See which American airports delay the most flights to estimate your odds before you book with Frontier.) If you're trying to get where you're going on time, Frontier Airlines is one of your worst bets.
It's one standout stat? A relatively low bag mishandling rate of 0.45% in the first six months of 2025, one of the lowest in the industry. But considering how much you'll have to pay on top of your base fare for the smallest piece of luggage, is that really saying much?
Best: Southwest Airlines
Okay, we know. A lot of flyers aren't too happy with Southwest Airlines right now for phasing out its iconic open seating and "bags fly free" policy. In fact, the airline even counted one passenger's single photograph as a personal item. And we won't deny that those losses make this semi-budget carrier a much less attractive choice for many than it once may have been. That said, Southwest still soars when you look at the stats. The airline continues to score high in customer satisfaction for its timeliness and reliability in serving a wide variety of domestic routes.
Firstly, Southwest is a standout for punctuality. Per the Department of Transportation's Air Traffic Consumer Report, only 0.6% of June 2025 flights were cancelled, one of the lowest figures in the industry. And the aviation analytics firm Cirium awarded Southwest the coveted title of "most on-time airline" after an impressive 82.27% of its 2024 flights arrived on time. Although its beloved seating and bag-check policies are changing, that reliability will likely still keep Southwest in the conversation.
And in its ongoing quest to stay relevant in an increasingly global market, Southwest looks to keep customers coming with new routes to Anchorage and various Caribbean islands in 2026. Southwest will get you just about anywhere you need to go, and it'll likely get you there on time — it's still worth a shot.
Worst: Spirit Airlines
Like the much-maligned Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines is known for luring customers in with low fares and then charging extra for baggage and other typically free amenities. Bags can cost as much as your seat, and if you want any say in where that seat is, that'll be an extra fee — it's no surprise that "Spirit" is a frequent-flyer byword for the least-desirable flight experience possible. And it's not only the deceptively low fares that contribute to the airline's poor ranking.
A survey by the Public Industry Research Group (PIRG) on airline complaints had unflattering things to say about Spirit. According to that survey, Spirit customers filed 12.8 complaints per 100,000 passengers in 2024, the second-highest among U.S. airlines. That same survey reported that its cancellation rate was the third-highest, just after Frontier. And the infractions just keep on coming: from mishandling wheelchairs to bumping paying customers, there were few categories in which Spirit didn't rank near the bottom of the pack.
We will offer one caveat, though. The Department of Transportation's Air Traffic Consumer Report for the first half of 2025 ranked Spirit Airlines second in the nation in percentage of on-time arrivals. That's a huge improvement from the third-to-last rank it achieved in 2024, with just over 25% of its flights delayed. So, if the hidden fees and cancellations don't put you off, or you're just looking for a quick way to make a short trip where luggage isn't much of a concern, you may still find that Spirit does the trick.
Best: Alaska Airlines
Seattle-based carrier Alaska Airlines is no longer a regional airline with solely a Pacific Coast focus. This increasingly major U.S. airline serves nearly every corner of the nation (and a few overseas destinations, too), and it aces every test of timeliness, from the number of annual delays to the frequency of cancelled flights.
According to Nerdwallet, 79% of its flights land on time, which is one of the highest numbers in the nation. And Alaska is so proud of that reputation for punctuality that it even offers a 20-minute baggage guarantee. If it takes more than 20 minutes after deplaning to retrieve your checked luggage, you'll be compensated. It takes a bold airline to risk that kind of payout, but Alaska is up to the challenge.
It's these impressive stats that won Alaska rare recognition as a five-star airline by the nonprofit Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) this year — and this is from a pool of over 600 international airlines. With an ever-expanding network that's adding flights to Seoul and Reykjavik from its Seattle hub this year, Alaska Airlines is an increasingly popular pick among discerning travelers.
Worst: Allegiant Air
Say it with us: hidden fees do not a satisfied customer make. Allegiant Air is a standout U.S. carrier in some areas, reporting the nation's lowest number of bag mishandling complaints in 2024, according to an extensive PIRG study. The same study found that Allegiant Air didn't bump a single passenger all year, a feat that most competing airlines cannot claim. It also consistently ranks low in flight cancellations. But none of that is enough to save it from the lower ranks.
So what keeps Allegiant Air down? Firstly, you've got hidden fees for baggage and a general lack of services, which inevitably decrease customer satisfaction. Don't expect your standard free Biscoff cookies on this budget carrier, where snacks come at a hidden cost. This is most likely a money-saving tactic: Allegiant made recent headlines when the budget airline got priced out of LAX due to rising operating costs. But when you have a performance record that isn't quite where you'd hope it would be, those lacking extras start to be a little bit more off-putting.
Allegiant Air's main pitfall is its timeliness. The Department of Transportation's recently-reported 71.8% on-time arrival rate doesn't hold up well against competing carriers' numbers, which typically report numbers close to the 80% mark or above. It's certainly true that Allegiant Air is a significantly better choice than Frontier or Spirit if you want to fly on a budget carrier. But keep in mind that it doesn't have quite as extensive a network as its two main competitors, and most of the pitfalls of flying budget still apply.
Best: United Airlines
With a hugely competitive roster of destinations served, United Airlines scores points with international travelers right off the bat. But its diverse destinations and prestige aren't the only points in United's favor. The airline is also a consistently high performer when it comes to getting you where you want to go on time. Nearly 80% of its flights arrived on time according to the 2024 Air Travel Consumer Report, which made for one of the highest figures in the industry — and a pretty impressive one given its expansive scope and range of destinations.
Its robust loyalty programs and participation in the globe-spanning Star Alliance family of codeshare airlines make it a great choice for frequent flyers, too. And with a new remote checked luggage screening policy promising to make your connecting flight a little less stressful, United is poised to up its game even more.
So, why wait so long to talk about United? Mainly because it's not the most reliable airline in the business as far as cancellations go. The Department of Transportation reports that its cancellation rate for the first half of 2025 — a comparatively whopping 1.35% — was one of the worst in the business. Although this may be related to its unusually diverse range of destinations and the associated weather-related variables, it's still not a good look.
Worst: American Airlines
Oh, American Airlines, you seemed so promising. With its robust rewards programs, American Airlines is a favorite among loyalty travelers. It serves one of the nation's most expansive networks of airports, from tiny regional stopovers to international hubs. When it comes down to it, American Airlines will often be the most convenient choice for domestic flyers.
But it's not living up to that promising start. Consider its involuntary bump rate: with 0.67 passengers per 10,000 bumped from their paid seats per the aforementioned U.S. PIRG study, American Airlines boasted the second-worst such rate on the market last year. The Department of Transportation reported that the airline mishandled an average of 0.67 out of 100 bags in the first half of 2025 — also a notably high rate. The company was even recently sued for its handling of wheelchairs (here's what to do if your wheelchair is mishandled in-flight), so it's really no surprise that baggage handling continues to be an issue for American Airlines.
It's also not excelling when it comes to punctuality. The Department of Transportation's January to June 2025 data showed American Airlines managing a paltry 73.58% on-time arrival rate. And while there are worse airlines for timeliness, there are many better ones, too. That seems to be the story of American Airlines: it could be worse, but boy, could it be better. If you're hoping for the best odds of a stress-free flight, perhaps you should choose a more reliable competitor.
Best: Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines sits all the way down here on the list for no reason other than its limited range of often-expensive options. As the name suggests, it's primarily a trans-Pacific airline, even after its merger with Alaska Airlines diversified its range. So, if you're not flying to Hawaii or select hubs in Asia, this airline may not be a good option for you. If it is, though, and if you're willing to splash out a bit, you'll likely be treated to one of the most enjoyable flights of your life: Hawaiian is one of the few U.S. airlines where amenities and service are a highlight. (Don't forget to ask your flight attendant for your obligatory POG juice.)
Moreover, it has been gaining recognition in recent years as a highly reliable carrier as well. Solely because its routes are limited, it won't pop up as often on lists as other airlines with more extensive coverage — but when it does, it compares very favorably. In fact, the Department of Transportation ranked Hawaiian Airlines first among U.S. airlines in the January to June half of 2025, with a remarkable 83% on-time arrival rate. Although you might not get many chances to fly with Hawaiian Airlines, you're very likely to have a great time whenever you do. Just pay special attention to the seatbelt signs: Hawaiian Airlines has had a handful of high-profile incidents involving dangerous turbulence in the past.
Worst: JetBlue
JetBlue would win if it came down to cabin features, offering enticing perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and extra legroom. In a world of exorbitantly-priced in-flight Wi-Fi, that's a pretty solid start. But unfortunately, it's also the end, because JetBlue doesn't have a stellar reputation for anything other than its well-appointed cabins. It's an inferior option if time is of the essence.
For all that JetBlue leverages its strengths to compete with the top domestic airlines, it's frequently curtailed by its poor rate of on-time arrivals. In the first half of 2025, the company reported an approximately 74% on-time arrival rate to the Department of Transportation. And the numbers don't lie: you know it's bad when the Department of Transportation fines an airline for "chronic flight delays." In January 2025, the airline had to pay a $2 million fine for its consistent failure to get planes off the ground on time when flying certain routes. It's not the best look.
To give it due credit, JetBlue outranks airlines like Frontier and American with slightly better delay statistics. And, it is more pleasant to fly — you won't be upcharged for amenities that were only mentioned in the fine print when you booked, and the spacious cabins of the planes are about as comfortable as it gets. But when an airline is slapped with government sanctions for its lack of timeliness, it may be time to reconsider.
Methodology
You may have noticed that we didn't number any of the entries on this list. That was on purpose: although it's sometimes more satisfying to see a definitive ranking, airlines are so multifaceted that it's difficult to craft a singular list that would satisfy every reader. And there will always be an element of personal bias — some may have had much better experiences with American Airlines, for example, than appears to be the national average, and much worse ones with Delta. To provide readers with the most comprehensive picture of an airline's true merits and shortcomings, we therefore opted for a data-driven approach.
Instead of individual experiences, we're ranking these airlines based on longer-term, aggregated data on key statistics, including on-time arrival rates, cancellations, onboard amenities, hidden fees, and the variety of routes flown. Anecdotal experience, general customer consensus, and extensive airline consumer data compiled monthly and yearly by the U.S. Department of Transportation all contributed to determining which airlines we classified as "worst" and which received our shoutout for the best. Popular annual customer satisfaction surveys from the Public Industry Research Group and J.D. Power were helpful, too.
When you need to fly, it's easiest to pick the cheapest or shortest option and call it a day. And other times, the choice is a no-brainer for different reasons: maybe you're loyal to a single airline, or perhaps there's only one carrier flying the route you need to book. But not all airlines hold up well under scrutiny, and choosing a good one can make more of a difference than you'd think. The good news? After this, you have all the data and tools to choose wisely.