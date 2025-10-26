America's Best And Worst Ranked Airlines Of 2025 So Far, According To Data

Airline choice isn't the first factor most travelers consider when they're beginning to sort out the logistics of their trip. In most cases, the timing and cost of a flight ticket trumps all else — but if there's any competition, you may find yourself wondering if the airline you choose to fly with makes a difference.

The real answer is that it absolutely does. A flight sets the tone for your trip, and if it's delayed, cancelled, or just plain miserable ... well, you're not getting off to the best start. That's why we've assembled this list of the five best and worst-ranked airlines in the United States, all based on real data and statistics.

So, if you're hoping to dodge lengthy waiting times (here's how to see if your flight is delayed even before the announcement), an unpleasant seating assignment, or a bunch of pesky hidden fees, who should you fly with? Try these five best U.S. airlines in 2025 — and do your best to avoid the bottom five when you can.