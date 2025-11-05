America's Most Comfortable Economy Seats Are In A NY-Based Carrier That Is Transforming Long Flights

Nothing beats air travel in terms of getting you where you want to go as quickly as possible. When it comes to hassle and comfort, however, flying — especially in economy — isn't exactly famous for its relaxing and spacious vibes. When being packed in like sardines in a flying tin can feels less like hyperbole and more of an accurate description, every little bit of space and thoughtful amenity helps. To that end, Condé Nast Traveler recently rounded up the airlines whose economy-class seats have a little something extra in that regard for long-haul flights. Among 10 airlines that are featured, America's most comfortable economy seats are in a NY-based carrier: Jet Blue.

The aircraft that puts JetBlue in the lead in terms of comfort is its Airbus A321 series, for its spaciousness and small touches that make flying in economy a bit more pleasant. Pitch is the distance between the same point of a seat in consecutive rows, and JetBlue's Airbus 321 aircraft offers a generous 32 inches — compared to United's 31 — meaning you don't necessarily have to explore the viral TikToker's hacks for making economy flights even comfier. Their planes also feature 18 inches of width, and are able to recline 3 inches, but do so with consideration, and be sure to read up on the unspoken etiquette rules about reclining your seat on the plane. Power outlets and adjustable-wing headrests are other amenities that were singled out as contributing to the overall comfort profile.