Between Glacier National Park And Spokane Is Montana's Under-The-Radar Mountainous Recreation Paradise
America's northwestern states have some spectacular scenery and amazing places to visit. Spokane, Washington, has seemingly endless options for outdoor fun, while Glacier National Park (aka the Crown of the Continent) has stunning views that can't be rivaled. Situated between these two amazing destinations, an under-the-radar Montana community surrounded by majestic mountain vistas offers tons of recreational opportunities. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, the hidden gem of Noxon (home to around 255 residents) is blessed with tons of natural beauty.
Tucked away in the Cabinet Mountains, charming Noxon was established in 1883 as one of Northern Pacific Railroad's train stations. The town was also known for its huckleberries, mining, trapping, and logging. In the 1950s, two dams, Cabinet Gorge Dam and Noxon Rapids, (and the resulting reservoirs) built on the Clark Fork River, changed Noxon from a former train town into a mecca for outdoor activities on and off the water.
After a day outside exploring the area's picture-perfect scenery, stop by the highly rated Silvertip Junction for some pizza (praised as "delicious" by one Google reviewer). Noxon is around 132 miles from both the Spokane International Airport and Missoula (Montana) International Airport. If you're driving in from Spokane, you will use Interstate 90 East, Washington Highway 27 North, US Highway 95, and Idaho Highway 200; from Missoula, take US Highway 93 and Montana Highway 200. Once in Noxon, there are plenty of places to choose for your home base while enjoying the area; guests can choose from the highly rated Bighorn Lodge (described on TripAdvisor as "incredibly peaceful nestled among the towering cedars"), Two Rivers RV Park and Campground (called "the best place around" in a Google review), or choose a vacation rental from Airbnb or VRBO.
Get out on the water at Noxon Rapids Reservoir
There is plenty of fun to be had at Noxon Rapids Reservoir, which offers clear, calm waters and encompasses more than 6,100 acres. The peaceful shores contrast against the rough mountains in the background, creating a perfect blend of rustic charm and tranquility.
Kayaking and paddleboarding are popular activities on the reservoir. There are many places to launch a kayak and plenty of coves perfect for those new to kayaking. Other recreation options here include watersports such as tubing, water skiing, and wakeboarding. Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiasts can scan the shoreline for black bears, moose, and whitetail deer. Sometimes, bald eagles can be found in the trees surrounding the lake.
The reservoir is also known for its great year-round fishing. With plenty of warm and cold water fish, the area attracts anglers looking for the chance to catch several species of trout (including rainbow, brook, lake, and bull), pike, and bass (largemouth and smallmouth). Spring and fall are the best times for trout, while summer is best for bass fishing. Other types of fish found in the reservoir include walleye, yellow perch, and kokanee salmon. Visitors can fish from boats or from the shore. Boat rentals are available for those without their own. Interested in participating in a fishing tournament? Visit Noxon during the spring for a bass tournament or the fall for a pike tournament. Fishing guides who can show you the best local spots are also available for hire.
Sightsee, birdwatch, and hike your way through Noxon
As fun as the reservoir is, there are plenty of activities to enjoy on dry land in Noxon, too. Visitors should take time to visit Cabinet Gorge Dam Overlook. It provides a great vantage point to check out the dam, the Clark Ford River, and other stunning landscapes. Birdwatchers will want to bring their binoculars to spot kingfishers, osprey, belted kingfishers, and great blue herons.
For those looking for a scenic drive, Montana Highway 200 runs between Paradise and Noxon. Along this route, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife (particularly elk). The road will also take you past Thompson Falls Dam, Cabinet Gorge Dam, and Noxon Rapids Dam.
Montana is blessed with numerous charming towns with great hiking (such as Eureka), and Noxon is no exception. Mountain lakes, waterfalls, and gorgeous forests are waiting to be explored on local hiking trails. For the best hiking experience, visit between July and October, bring insect repellent, sunscreen, and bear spray with you, and check for ticks after your trek is over. Nearby routes include Dad Peak, a challenging out-and-back trail that totals 7.6 miles and has over 3,000 feet of elevation gain. Per a hiker's review on AllTrails, this spot is "not for the faint of heart," climbing "uphill for 3.6 miles followed by roughly 2 miles of scrambling peaks & ridgelines." The reward at the end? "Incredible 360° views atop Lentz Peak!" When you're ready for another challenging trail, the Cliff Lake and St. Paul Peak route is a 3.4 mile out-and-back trail with 1,446 feet of elevation gain.