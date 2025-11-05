Between Glacier National Park And Spokane Is Montana's Under-The-Radar Mountainous Recreation Paradise

America's northwestern states have some spectacular scenery and amazing places to visit. Spokane, Washington, has seemingly endless options for outdoor fun, while Glacier National Park (aka the Crown of the Continent) has stunning views that can't be rivaled. Situated between these two amazing destinations, an under-the-radar Montana community surrounded by majestic mountain vistas offers tons of recreational opportunities. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, the hidden gem of Noxon (home to around 255 residents) is blessed with tons of natural beauty.

Tucked away in the Cabinet Mountains, charming Noxon was established in 1883 as one of Northern Pacific Railroad's train stations. The town was also known for its huckleberries, mining, trapping, and logging. In the 1950s, two dams, Cabinet Gorge Dam and Noxon Rapids, (and the resulting reservoirs) built on the Clark Fork River, changed Noxon from a former train town into a mecca for outdoor activities on and off the water.

After a day outside exploring the area's picture-perfect scenery, stop by the highly rated Silvertip Junction for some pizza (praised as "delicious" by one Google reviewer). Noxon is around 132 miles from both the Spokane International Airport and Missoula (Montana) International Airport. If you're driving in from Spokane, you will use Interstate 90 East, Washington Highway 27 North, US Highway 95, and Idaho Highway 200; from Missoula, take US Highway 93 and Montana Highway 200. Once in Noxon, there are plenty of places to choose for your home base while enjoying the area; guests can choose from the highly rated Bighorn Lodge (described on TripAdvisor as "incredibly peaceful nestled among the towering cedars"), Two Rivers RV Park and Campground (called "the best place around" in a Google review), or choose a vacation rental from Airbnb or VRBO.