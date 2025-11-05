A Charming Castle Airbnb In Northern California Will Have You Feeling Like You're Living In A Fairytale

Take a medieval-style castle complete with a tower and moat, then add in a bidet and WiFi, and you've got one of the most enchanting stays on the West Coast. Marin Castle, the name given to this retreat that sits grandly atop a mountain in California's Marin County, was made not for kings but for travelers. It's listed on Airbnb, making it easy to book a certain timeframe and see how other guests reviewed it, with the honor of being crowned a Guest Favorite and holding a 4.95-star rating. With its prime location on Mount Barnabe, the castle is within convenient proximity to Marin County natural gems like the misty redwood trails and ocean vistas of Mount Tamalpais State Park (45 minutes away) or a lush countryside escape in the Nicasio Valley (under 20 minutes away).

The Marin Castle and its grounds span 30 acres, neighboring Samuel P. Taylor State Park, and this vacation rental brands itself as "Marin County's highest residence." Though it has the appearance of a medieval castle, the residence was constructed in the mid-1900s, using redwood beams from a much older property from the 1860s that was dismantled. It is over 2,000 square feet, with a moat bridge, ramparts, fortified doors salvaged from an Irish prison, a spiral staircase, and stained glass windows that all add to its Arthurian fantasy. One of its best perks is that every room has sprawling windows for views across the redwood-filled landscape. As one Airbnb reviewer wrote, "The views around the property were unbelievable, and the location was completely isolated. Just us and nature!"