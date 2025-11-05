A Charming Castle Airbnb In Northern California Will Have You Feeling Like You're Living In A Fairytale
Take a medieval-style castle complete with a tower and moat, then add in a bidet and WiFi, and you've got one of the most enchanting stays on the West Coast. Marin Castle, the name given to this retreat that sits grandly atop a mountain in California's Marin County, was made not for kings but for travelers. It's listed on Airbnb, making it easy to book a certain timeframe and see how other guests reviewed it, with the honor of being crowned a Guest Favorite and holding a 4.95-star rating. With its prime location on Mount Barnabe, the castle is within convenient proximity to Marin County natural gems like the misty redwood trails and ocean vistas of Mount Tamalpais State Park (45 minutes away) or a lush countryside escape in the Nicasio Valley (under 20 minutes away).
The Marin Castle and its grounds span 30 acres, neighboring Samuel P. Taylor State Park, and this vacation rental brands itself as "Marin County's highest residence." Though it has the appearance of a medieval castle, the residence was constructed in the mid-1900s, using redwood beams from a much older property from the 1860s that was dismantled. It is over 2,000 square feet, with a moat bridge, ramparts, fortified doors salvaged from an Irish prison, a spiral staircase, and stained glass windows that all add to its Arthurian fantasy. One of its best perks is that every room has sprawling windows for views across the redwood-filled landscape. As one Airbnb reviewer wrote, "The views around the property were unbelievable, and the location was completely isolated. Just us and nature!"
How to get to California's Marin Castle and what's included
The Marin Castle can accommodate up to eight guests, with three separate bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms (one of which is located at the very top of the castle tower). With an Airbnb booking, you can check yourself in and select the dates you want to stay, which could range anywhere between a night to a full month. The price per night ranges from around $500 to $900, with the lower rates offered when you stay longer. That's a steep price tag for some, but amenities that are included include toiletries and cleaning products, free washer and dryer use (with detergent provided), linens, coffee, and heated bidet toilets. On top of that, the property has a fully equipped kitchen, a game room with an air hockey table, and a fenced-in backyard. High-speed internet, heating, and air conditioning are also available throughout.
Guests flying in can reach the castle, in the community of Lagunitas, in just over an hour drive from either the San Francisco International Airport (for most major airline connections) or the Sonoma County Airport (for a quieter, regional arrival). There's free parking space for up to three vehicles at the property. Virtually right outside your door you'll find the Samuel P. Taylor State Park, where there are hiking and biking trails through redwood groves and mountain slopes. The castle doubles as a convenient gateway to California's Wine Country. You could head to Ram's Gate Winery, a tucked-away gem with perfect views of the rolling Sonoma hills, in under an hour from the castle.