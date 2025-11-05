This Clever Pool Noodle Trick Helps Make Your RV Awning Safer

Relaxing at your campsite is all fun and games until you bump your head on the RV awning supports. You can save yourself from wasting precious vacation time holed up with an ice pack thanks to a super simple pool noodle hack demonstrated in a video by YouTuber Aron Jemison of 3TailsRV. All it takes is a standard pool noodle in the color of your choice, a bread knife, and about five minutes of your time.

Simply lay your pool noodle on a flat surface and cut a straight line down its entire length. Be careful not to cut all the way through both sides; instead, cut just one, so you're left with a "C" shape when viewed from one end. Depending on your awning, it may be necessary to trim the length of your noodles.

Once your noodle is ready, simply pull it apart and pop it onto your awning support, creating a protective pool noodle bumper against head injuries. This hack also helps reinforce your awning supports when there's rain or wind. The best part? These bumpers can be easily removed in a matter of moments when it's time to pack up and move on to the next best, lesser-known RV destinations across America.