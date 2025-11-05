This Clever Pool Noodle Trick Helps Make Your RV Awning Safer
Relaxing at your campsite is all fun and games until you bump your head on the RV awning supports. You can save yourself from wasting precious vacation time holed up with an ice pack thanks to a super simple pool noodle hack demonstrated in a video by YouTuber Aron Jemison of 3TailsRV. All it takes is a standard pool noodle in the color of your choice, a bread knife, and about five minutes of your time.
Simply lay your pool noodle on a flat surface and cut a straight line down its entire length. Be careful not to cut all the way through both sides; instead, cut just one, so you're left with a "C" shape when viewed from one end. Depending on your awning, it may be necessary to trim the length of your noodles.
Once your noodle is ready, simply pull it apart and pop it onto your awning support, creating a protective pool noodle bumper against head injuries. This hack also helps reinforce your awning supports when there's rain or wind. The best part? These bumpers can be easily removed in a matter of moments when it's time to pack up and move on to the next best, lesser-known RV destinations across America.
The internet is full of great pool noodle hacks
Pool noodles are one of the most useful tools you can have for making RV life easier, and the internet is full of DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor experience. The soft foam makes these handy noodles incredibly useful for preventing shifting and rattling around your camper while you're on the road, and one solitary noodle can go a long way when it's cut into pieces. For example, you can cut a short piece of pool noodle and slide it vertically into your microwave between the glass plate and the top to keep it from rattling while your rig is en route.
Similar to the awning hack, you can also fit pool noodles over the corners of your slideouts when they're open to prevent head bumps. Plus, pool noodle chunks can help to cushion the gear you've got stored in your various drawers and compartments; try filling in the space in your fridge with a custom chunk of pool noodle to keep your groceries from moving around. You can even slide pool noodles over your windshield wipers to protect against UV damage when you're planning to be parked for some time.