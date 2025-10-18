The DIY Pool Noodle Trick That Can Protect Windshield Wipers On Your RV

There's nothing quite like parking your RV at a sun-drenched campsite, stepping out, and knowing you're in for a few days of on-the-road vacationing in warm weather. But while you're relaxing, the sun is quietly working against your RV's components, especially your windshield wipers. RV windshield wipers take a beating when parked in the sun for long periods. Direct sunlight causes the rubber blades to dry out, crack, and lose flexibility, which can lead to streaking and poor performance when you hit the road again. So, how do you prevent this? A quick, and (more importantly) inexpensive way to protect them is a surprising product you can find at nearly any dollar store: a pool noodle.

Pool noodles are great RV hacks, and this idea is a lot simpler than you'd think. Simply cut a pool noodle to the length of each wiper blade and slide it over while your RV is parked. The foam acts as a UV shield, preventing direct exposure to sunlight and heat that would otherwise degrade the rubber. Because pool noodles are thick, lightweight, and made from closed-cell foam, they block UV rays more effectively than expensive cloth or plastic covers that can trap moisture.

Pool noodles are ideal thanks to their shape and material. In a pinch, pipe insulation or soft foam tubing can work too, though it's best to choose something that fits snugly around the blade. Your goal is just to create a simple barrier between your wipers and the sun; anything that keeps UV rays off the wipers and prevents an expensive mechanic bill down the line.