The DIY Pool Noodle Trick That Can Protect Windshield Wipers On Your RV
There's nothing quite like parking your RV at a sun-drenched campsite, stepping out, and knowing you're in for a few days of on-the-road vacationing in warm weather. But while you're relaxing, the sun is quietly working against your RV's components, especially your windshield wipers. RV windshield wipers take a beating when parked in the sun for long periods. Direct sunlight causes the rubber blades to dry out, crack, and lose flexibility, which can lead to streaking and poor performance when you hit the road again. So, how do you prevent this? A quick, and (more importantly) inexpensive way to protect them is a surprising product you can find at nearly any dollar store: a pool noodle.
Pool noodles are great RV hacks, and this idea is a lot simpler than you'd think. Simply cut a pool noodle to the length of each wiper blade and slide it over while your RV is parked. The foam acts as a UV shield, preventing direct exposure to sunlight and heat that would otherwise degrade the rubber. Because pool noodles are thick, lightweight, and made from closed-cell foam, they block UV rays more effectively than expensive cloth or plastic covers that can trap moisture.
Pool noodles are ideal thanks to their shape and material. In a pinch, pipe insulation or soft foam tubing can work too, though it's best to choose something that fits snugly around the blade. Your goal is just to create a simple barrier between your wipers and the sun; anything that keeps UV rays off the wipers and prevents an expensive mechanic bill down the line.
How to use the DIY pool noodle hack to protect your RV windshield wipers
TikTok users even rate this hack as a great way for keeping your wipers protected during cold weather. User @randyandco perfectly demonstrates how to set it up, too, and it's super easy. Measure your wiper blades and cut two pool noodle sections to match their length. Slice each piece lengthwise so it can open and wrap around the blade. Slide it over the rubber section only; you just want to cover the blade surface. When you're ready to drive, take the noodles off and store them inside your RV for reuse at your next sunny destination (maybe one of America's lesser-known RV destinations?).
@randyandco 🚗 Pool noodle keeps wipers from sticking! #lifehacks #poolnoodle #hacks #diyhome #diytips #cartips #winter #tipsandtricks ♬ Slide – Calvin Harris / Frank Ocean / Migos
Sun damage is a common but often overlooked issue for RVs. If you're on a sun-proofing mission, try using a windshield cover or reflective sunshade to block UV rays from entering the cabin. Parking with the front end facing north or in partial shade also reduces exposure, and applying a UV-protective wax to the exterior and conditioning seals around windows can prevent cracking and fading over time.
But this hack alone is a great one to add longevity to your windshield wipers. Pool noodles are easy to find at dollar stores or big-box retailers. For a few bucks, you can save yourself the cost and hassle of prematurely replacing wiper blades. For further longevity, future-proof your RV even more with this anti-theft hack.