One Airline In North America Offers Free Alcohol In This Economy. Here's Why

Anyone who's flown recently knows that flights keep getting more and more expensive. Flying also involves a lot of extra costs beyond the ticket price, like desirable seat reservations, food and beverages, and those never-ending baggage fees. In fact, airlines don't really make their money off flights; they thrive off of co-branded credit cards and ancillary fees. In a surprising move, instead of cutting away benefits for those in economy class, Air Canada has decided to go in the opposite direction.

The airline recently announced that adult travelers can now order complimentary beer and wine on flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express (Jazz) that offer beverage service. Wine and beer choices include red and white wines by France's Paul Mas, as well as beers from Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Creemore Springs Premium Lager, and Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA. There's also Heineken 0.0, making the airline the only one in North America to have a non-alcoholic beer on its menu.

The decision was made in response to passengers who had grown increasingly frustrated with extra fees and shared their dissatisfaction on social media. Scott O'Leary, the airline's vice president of loyalty and product at Air Canada, says, "Waiving charges for beer and wine is more affordable than cutting baggage fees which offset handling costs" (via Reuters). While this is not the first Canadian carrier to do so (that honor goes to regional carrier Porter Airlines), Air Canada is the only legacy carrier in North America to offer complimentary beer and wine in economy on all domestic and international flights.