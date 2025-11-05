Tucked Between Cleveland And Akron Is A Charming Suburb With A Bustling Downtown And Ohio's Biggest Urban Park
Ohio is home to some amazing cities — Cleveland is known for being budget-friendly and charming, while Akron has tons of outdoor activities to enjoy. Nestled between the two cities, visitors will find the charming suburb of Brecksville with a bustling downtown that is also home to the Buckeye State's largest urban park, the Brecksville Reservation.
Brecksville is just under 20 square miles, with a population of around 14,000 residents and tons of natural beauty, including forests, ravines, and spectacular cliffs. In fact, one-third of the city's land mass is dedicated to scenic parks, which are beautiful places to visit. However, the town puts the other two-thirds of its land to good use as well. Its downtown district is thriving and a must-visit area in the suburbs.
Brecksville is a mere 16 miles south of Cleveland and 26 miles north of Akron. Interstate 77 can be taken from either city to reach the suburban community. Visitors can fly into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and rent a car, or taxis, ride-shares, and bus service are other options for getting to Brecksville. Consider spending some time in Cleveland or Akron to start or end your vacation; the former has lots of museums, an aquarium, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while the latter is home to an incredible zoo, the LeBron James Home Court Museum, and the beautifully manicured Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
Spend some time in downtown Brecksville
One of the coolest places in Brecksville's downtown district combines a historic building with the performing arts: the Brecksville Theatre calls the 1874 Old Town Hall home. The group puts on musical performances such as Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Grease, Aladdin, The Addams Family, and The Wedding Singer. Even though the Old Town Hall was built in 1874, both the first and second floors are wheelchair accessible. In addition, the front row of the theater is utilized as wheelchair seating, and any seat on the aisle can be removed for additional space. You can also step back in time at the Squire Rich Museum, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is furnished with items from the 19th century, providing an accurate look at life during that time period.
There are plenty of dining options available if you want to grab a bite to eat. Creekside Restaurant, a staple of the community for more than three decades, is owned and operated by Brecksville residents. Guests can dine inside or outside on the popular covered patio, which offers stunning views of Chippewa Creek year-round. A Tripadvisor reviewer states, "The appetizers and drinks were excellent, note that the crab cakes stole [the] show." Another great option is Austin's Woodfire Grille, which has been in business since 1994. All menu items are made from scratch with fresh ingredients. After dinner, head over to Burntwood Tavern. Housed in an old Spanish Tavern, it is known for its large fireplace and gorgeous chandeliers.
The Brecksville Reservation is the state's largest urban park
The Brecksville Reservation encompasses over 4,300 acres and is the biggest urban park in the Buckeye State. It has seven gorges, each with unique growing conditions, which allow some rare and endangered plants to thrive. The area is filled with fun things for the whole family to enjoy. Picnicking is a popular activity, and the park boasts six picnic areas, which often have grills, pavilions, electrical service, bathrooms, and water fountains. This family-friendly escape is also home to the Andrews Nature Play Area, designed for kids between 2 and 12 years of age. The playground features a swing set, ropes course, a tunnel slide, and an obstacle course.
The Brecksville Stables give visitors a chance to ride a horse in a round pen, a pasture, or an arena (both indoor and outdoor). There are also more than 15 miles of trails to be explored on horseback. Riders will go through forested areas, crossing over streams and creeks; guided rides are available as well. Prefer to see the park with your feet on the ground? Check out one of the 16 hiking trails. There are options for all skill levels, from easy hikes like the Hemlock and All Purpose Trail Loop (a 2.6-mile route that starts at the Chippewa Creek Gorge Overlook) to a challenging section of the Buckeye Trail from Pine Lane to Deer Lick, which is almost 14 miles long with nearly 1,700 feet of elevation gain.
Not ready for your time in Brecksville to end? Cuyahoga Valley National Park is right next to Brecksville Reservation; be sure and check out the park and enjoy some spectacular views of waterfalls. You won't be disappointed.