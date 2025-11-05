Tucked Between Cleveland And Akron Is A Charming Suburb With A Bustling Downtown And Ohio's Biggest Urban Park

Ohio is home to some amazing cities — Cleveland is known for being budget-friendly and charming, while Akron has tons of outdoor activities to enjoy. Nestled between the two cities, visitors will find the charming suburb of Brecksville with a bustling downtown that is also home to the Buckeye State's largest urban park, the Brecksville Reservation.

Brecksville is just under 20 square miles, with a population of around 14,000 residents and tons of natural beauty, including forests, ravines, and spectacular cliffs. In fact, one-third of the city's land mass is dedicated to scenic parks, which are beautiful places to visit. However, the town puts the other two-thirds of its land to good use as well. Its downtown district is thriving and a must-visit area in the suburbs.

Brecksville is a mere 16 miles south of Cleveland and 26 miles north of Akron. Interstate 77 can be taken from either city to reach the suburban community. Visitors can fly into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and rent a car, or taxis, ride-shares, and bus service are other options for getting to Brecksville. Consider spending some time in Cleveland or Akron to start or end your vacation; the former has lots of museums, an aquarium, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while the latter is home to an incredible zoo, the LeBron James Home Court Museum, and the beautifully manicured Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.