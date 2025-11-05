2025's Most Affordable US Lake Town Offers Year-Round Sunshine And Easy Access To Outdoor Adventure

Summer might be over, but there's still plenty of lakeside fun to be had across the country. Even better, visiting certain destinations in the off-season can sometimes mean lower prices. That said, travelers looking to indulge in fall and winter swims while watching their budget would be wise to consider Grenada, Mississippi, which was recently named the most affordable lake town in America.

Located about a 90-minute drive from Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee, Grenada is a hidden lakeside gem that can't be missed. If you're planning on visiting from out of state, you'll be glad to know that both of these cities are serviced by their own airports, which means getting there shouldn't be an issue. However, it's worth noting that Jackson typically only offers non-stop flights from closer major cities, like Houston or Atlanta.

Once you arrive in Grenada, you'll find a variety of lodging options to choose from, depending on what you'd prefer your experience to be. On the west side of town, toward the highway, visitors can book a comfortable and affordable stay, choosing from at a cluster of name-brand choices like a Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn, and Hampton Inn. As you get closer to Grenada Lake on the east side of town, you'll come across more down-home places to stay, like the Grenada Crappie Den and the Number 8 Motel. With hotels like Americas Best Value Inn and OYO Hotel Grenada West charging less than $80 per night, you won't have to shell out three figures or more for an overnight stay here. How's that for a deal?