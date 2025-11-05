2025's Most Affordable US Lake Town Offers Year-Round Sunshine And Easy Access To Outdoor Adventure
Summer might be over, but there's still plenty of lakeside fun to be had across the country. Even better, visiting certain destinations in the off-season can sometimes mean lower prices. That said, travelers looking to indulge in fall and winter swims while watching their budget would be wise to consider Grenada, Mississippi, which was recently named the most affordable lake town in America.
Located about a 90-minute drive from Jackson, the capital of Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee, Grenada is a hidden lakeside gem that can't be missed. If you're planning on visiting from out of state, you'll be glad to know that both of these cities are serviced by their own airports, which means getting there shouldn't be an issue. However, it's worth noting that Jackson typically only offers non-stop flights from closer major cities, like Houston or Atlanta.
Once you arrive in Grenada, you'll find a variety of lodging options to choose from, depending on what you'd prefer your experience to be. On the west side of town, toward the highway, visitors can book a comfortable and affordable stay, choosing from at a cluster of name-brand choices like a Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn, and Hampton Inn. As you get closer to Grenada Lake on the east side of town, you'll come across more down-home places to stay, like the Grenada Crappie Den and the Number 8 Motel. With hotels like Americas Best Value Inn and OYO Hotel Grenada West charging less than $80 per night, you won't have to shell out three figures or more for an overnight stay here. How's that for a deal?
Planning an affordable outdoor getaway in Grenada
The crown jewel of Grenada is Grenada Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the state. We recommend you start your visit at the Grenada Lake Visitor's Center and then plan the rest of your day based on what you'd like to do. Renting a kayak is the best way to get up close and personal with the waters of the Yalobusha River and the rocky shores of Grenada Lake. There are 16 boat launches in total around the lake, giving you a variety of places from which to slide your kayak into the water.
Elsewhere in Grenada, Consider the Lee Tartt Nature Preserve, a 300-acre outdoor haven located closer to the center of town. From there, you can take in the local scenery as you meander down the Yalobusha River. Make sure to contact Grenada Outdoor Outfitters for kayak rentals, as well as to inquire about guided paddle trips on the Yalobusha River Paddling Trail. Grenada Lake is also one of the country's most renowned destinations for crappie fishing, attracting avid fishermen every year to more than a dozen tournaments.
If camping is more your speed, you can even go ahead and pitch your tent at the Hugh White State Park campground. Just make sure you pay the necessary fee beforehand. Grenada Outdoor Outfitters also offers overnight camping rentals and equipment, in case you don't have gear for your camping adventure. Other campgrounds around Grenada Lake include Eagle Point for as little as $10 per night and the North Abutment campground for $30.
Other activities to enjoy while visiting Grenada
Life in Grenada is affordable and laidback. The average cost of living here hovers just under $2,500 per month with a low average mortgage cost of about $708, according to GoBankingRates, which ranked the Mississippi enclave as the country's most affordable lake town.
On the surface, Grenada might not seem like a destination for shopping. However, visitors looking to make over their wardrobe will be happy with their visit. The heart of town is packed with boutiques and thrift shops perfect for hunting for unique clothes and accessories you won't find anywhere else. A few local favorites include First Impressions Boutique, Sunday Best, and The Nest Egg in the middle of town. Alternatively, you can also stop by chain stores like Citi Trends and It's Fashion, or visit local businesses like Array Boutique & Salon, Smock a Tot Consignment, and Broken Pot Vendor Mall on the west side of town.
Beyond shopping and the outdoors, Grenada can be a thrilling destination for Civil War history buffs, too. Those interested can hit up the sites of two former Confederate forts near the lake that are open to the public. Visitors can also find a marker for the Mississippi Blues Trail. Detailing the life of Morris "Magic Slim" Holt, a legendary blues guitarist and singer who grew up right here in Grenada, the sign, fittingly, stands outside his family's old home on Union Street.