Mississippi's Wildly Overlooked City Has Renowned Crappie Fishing, Small-Town Shops, And Delicious Dining
You probably wouldn't expect one of the best fishing lakes in the country to be in a quiet city most travelers overlook. But crappie anglers from across the country know the city of Grenada for its productive lake. Located in north-central Mississippi, Grenada has a population of just over 12,000 and offers direct access to the outdoors, especially around Grenada Lake.
Getting to Grenada is simple, whether you're flying in or driving through. Memphis International Airport is about an hour and a half away by car, with smooth traffic heading south along Interstate 55. If you're coming from Jackson instead, expect a drive of just under two hours heading north. Either way, the open roads and calm scenery show why Mississippi is often ranked among the best and most affordable states for a U.S. road trip.
To start your visit with a bit of tranquility, head to the Lee Tartt Nature Preserve along the Yalobusha River. This wetland preserve spans 300 acres of floodplain forest and oxbow lakes and includes marked hiking trails, native plant communities, and an observation platform overlooking the swamp. It's a peaceful place for walking, spotting wildlife, or picnicking. The preserve also supports regional conservation efforts, making it a meaningful stop before heading toward the lake.
Why Grenada is a top destination for crappie fishing in the U.S.
Grenada is best known for one thing: crappie fishing. In fact, the lake here is often ranked among the best crappie fishing destinations in the United States. Fishermen come from across the country each year to enter tournaments such as the Crappie Masters and the American Crappie Trail, which often hold events on Grenada Lake. The lake is wide and has lots of submerged timber that provides ideal conditions for crappie to grow big. Some of the heaviest crappie on record have been pulled from these waters.
If you're new to fishing, you can book a local guide to help you get started. Grenada Lake Charters is one service that's been positively rated on Google and Yelp. Their guided fishing tours run eight hours and include the guide, boat, bait, tackle, and even fish cleaning and packaging. Rates start at $400 per day for one person, with options for two or three guests priced at $600 and $750, respectively.
Grenada Lake also supports a range of lake adventures, so it helps to pack like you would for a lake beach trip. Bring float tubes, paddleboards, or a kayak if you plan to explore beyond the shore. Calm waters and regular wildlife sightings of waterfowl, foxes, deer, and bald eagles make the lake a good choice for a relaxing outdoor day.
Grenada's small-town shops and dining spots bring charm beyond the lake
When you're ready to take a break from the lake, downtown Grenada offers a small-town pace with shops and restaurants worth visiting. The Nest Egg is a local antique store filled with vintage furniture, glassware, and home décor finds. Just a few blocks away, Spain's Supermarket sells regional meats, fresh produce, and groceries. Once you've had time to explore the shops, you'll find plenty of restaurants just a short walk or drive away.
Among Grenada's dining spots, Orleans Bistro is one of several places visitors enjoy. It has a 4.6-star rating on TripAdvisor and is known for its made-to-order Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo, crawfish étouffée, and po' boys. The Kennel Club Steakhouse also holds a high star rating on TripAdvisor and is popular for hand-cut steaks, grilled oysters, and seafood pasta. Don't leave town without visiting Spencer's Dairy Kream. It draws diners for its shakes, burgers, fries, and signature sundaes. Its stellar reviews on Google and TripAdvisor make it a fitting stop to round out your Grenada food experience on a sweet and satisfying note.
If you're looking to add a dose of food and culture to your trip, Grenada is within reach of one of Mississippi's most renowned cultural stops. About an hour and a half south in the town of Bentonia, you'll find the Blue Front Café. This historic spot is widely recognized as America's oldest juke joint and remains one of the most iconic venues for live blues music. On top of the music, the menu includes home‑style items like rice and gravy, collard greens, and sweet potatoes. It's a great way to pair food with Mississippi's deep musical roots.