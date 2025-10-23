Mississippi's Wildly Overlooked City Has Renowned Crappie Fishing, Small-Town Shops, And Delicious Dining

You probably wouldn't expect one of the best fishing lakes in the country to be in a quiet city most travelers overlook. But crappie anglers from across the country know the city of Grenada for its productive lake. Located in north-central Mississippi, Grenada has a population of just over 12,000 and offers direct access to the outdoors, especially around Grenada Lake.

Getting to Grenada is simple, whether you're flying in or driving through. Memphis International Airport is about an hour and a half away by car, with smooth traffic heading south along Interstate 55. If you're coming from Jackson instead, expect a drive of just under two hours heading north. Either way, the open roads and calm scenery show why Mississippi is often ranked among the best and most affordable states for a U.S. road trip.

To start your visit with a bit of tranquility, head to the Lee Tartt Nature Preserve along the Yalobusha River. This wetland preserve spans 300 acres of floodplain forest and oxbow lakes and includes marked hiking trails, native plant communities, and an observation platform overlooking the swamp. It's a peaceful place for walking, spotting wildlife, or picnicking. The preserve also supports regional conservation efforts, making it a meaningful stop before heading toward the lake.