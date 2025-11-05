The State With The Most Picturesque Lighthouses Feels Like A Coastal Fairytale

According to Guinness World Records, there are over 20,000 lighthouses in the world, and the United States is home to the highest concentration of them. At least 1,500 lighthouses were built in the U.S. over the years — which makes sense, given the country's over 12,000 miles of coastline — though fewer than 700 American lighthouses are still around today. A significant portion of those are located in one state — but it's not, as some would guess, in New England. It's Michigan, home to about 130 lighthouses that cast a fairytale-like glow across the state's 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.

Pure Michigan published a list of the state's most picturesque lighthouses, helpfully divided into categories according to location: Lake Superior, the Detroit River, Lake Huron, and Lake Michigan. A standout of the Lake Superior lighthouses is Whitefish Point Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse in operation on the lake. The 80-foot tower overlooks Michigan's "Shipwreck Coast," so named for the hundreds of wrecks just offshore, and dates back to 1861. It's also home to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

Visit the lighthouse and the attached museum from May through the end of October (tickets are $15 for adults and $11 for children 6-17 at the time of writing). You can also stay overnight in the 1920s-era crew quarters, which have been converted into guest rooms (from $150 per night at the time of writing). Note that the location, 5.5 hours by car from Detroit, is near the Canadian border, and if you're coming by plane, you're best off flying into Chippewa County in Michigan or Sault Ste. Marie in Canada.