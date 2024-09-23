Michigan Is Home To America's Oldest Aquarium And It's A Wildly Underrated Beauty
When planning a vacation to Detroit, Michigan, you might think about trying to hit some of the most famous landmarks and attractions. For example, you could stroll through the Motown Museum, visit the world-class Fox Theater, or catch a game at Little Ceasars Arena. However, Detroit is also home to one of the most underrated gems, which is a tall order considering Michigan is full of gems, from the inimitable Fayette Museum to the gorgeous beachside experience of Traverse City. But there's one more place to add to the list: Belle Isle.
Set in the middle of the Detroit River with the U.S. on one side and Canada on the other, Belle Isle is a natural wonder. However, the crown jewel of this island is undoubtedly the Belle Isle Aquarium, which is the oldest continuously operated aquarium in America. Although this facility was almost lost to time when it closed in 2005, the Belle Isle Conservancy has worked hard to bring the aquarium back to its former glory. Here's why you should book a trip to Detroit to see it.
An introduction to the Belle Isle Aquarium
In 2024, the Belle Isle Aquarium is celebrating its 120th anniversary. It's hard to imagine what life was like in 1904 when the building opened, but much of the original design is still alive and well today. For example, the entrance to the aquarium has a relief of the god Neptune, along with ornate carvings of dolphins and seaweed. It's an impressive visual to start your journey, and it's far from the most awe-inspiring design you'll see during your visit.
Inside, the aquarium is filled with green glass tiles to make one feel like they're underwater, gazing at fish on their turf rather than the other way around. The designer, Albert Kahn, wanted the displays to resemble artwork at a museum. So, rather than large glass tanks that blend into the walls, each exhibit is framed elegantly to add some pomp and circumstance to the occasion.
When it opened, Belle Isle was the third-largest aquarium in the world. Today, it pales in comparison to most modern aquariums with its modest 10,000-square-foot layout. However, what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in style. Regarded as the oldest original aquarium in the U.S., it has also been named "the most beautiful aquarium in the nation," according to Patch. Plus, despite its diminutive stature, the aquarium still houses 60 unique exhibits with over 146 distinct species. Best of all, did we mention that admission is free?
What else to do when visiting Belle Isle
Touring the aquarium may only take a couple of hours of your time, so how will you spend the rest of your day on Belle Isle? The first thing you should do is stop by the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory next door, which opened on the same day as the aquarium. The massive glass dome is impossible to miss, and it's one of the most stunning sights you'll get during your Detroit vacation. There are multiple structures and monuments on the island you can visit as well (although they're not quite as impressive as those at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan).
If you're still interested in seeing wild animals, you can venture to the east side of the island and visit the Belle Isle Nature Center. As with the aquarium and Conservatory, admission is free, and you can marvel at such creatures like frogs, snakes, turtles, and fish.
Finally, Belle Isle is a fantastic place to enjoy the outdoors. There are multiple parks on the island, so you can hike, bike, or stroll to your heart's content. You may also be surprised to learn that there are multiple lakes on the island, so you have even more options when it comes to somewhere to dip your toes and get wet.