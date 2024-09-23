Michigan Is Home To America's Oldest Aquarium And It's A Wildly Underrated Beauty

In 2024, the Belle Isle Aquarium is celebrating its 120th anniversary. It's hard to imagine what life was like in 1904 when the building opened, but much of the original design is still alive and well today. For example, the entrance to the aquarium has a relief of the god Neptune, along with ornate carvings of dolphins and seaweed. It's an impressive visual to start your journey, and it's far from the most awe-inspiring design you'll see during your visit.

Inside, the aquarium is filled with green glass tiles to make one feel like they're underwater, gazing at fish on their turf rather than the other way around. The designer, Albert Kahn, wanted the displays to resemble artwork at a museum. So, rather than large glass tanks that blend into the walls, each exhibit is framed elegantly to add some pomp and circumstance to the occasion.

When it opened, Belle Isle was the third-largest aquarium in the world. Today, it pales in comparison to most modern aquariums with its modest 10,000-square-foot layout. However, what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in style. Regarded as the oldest original aquarium in the U.S., it has also been named "the most beautiful aquarium in the nation," according to Patch. Plus, despite its diminutive stature, the aquarium still houses 60 unique exhibits with over 146 distinct species. Best of all, did we mention that admission is free?

