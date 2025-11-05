Just Outside Salt Lake City Lies An Outdoorsy Utah Destination Home To North America's Largest Ski Resort
The American West is one of the most open and beautiful parts of the country, and Utah holds its own when compared to the other states in the region. Filled with quaint towns and outdoor pursuits like skiing, hiking, and biking, Utah has plenty to offer. Whether you're passing through the state on an out-west road trip through the Rockies, or making a trip to explore Utah on its own, there is at least one must-visit. Tucked into the Ogden Valley, just an hour north of Salt Lake City, lies the charming mountain town of Eden, Utah.
Surrounded by the dramatic peaks of the Wasatch Range, Eden is a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts. For starters, it's the gateway to Powder Mountain, America's largest ski resort, where wide-open slopes and deep powder days are just part of the fun. Perfectly balancing small-town serenity with big adventures, Eden offers an authentic taste of Utah's rugged beauty without the crowds. The best part is, Eden is pretty accessible. If you're flying in, Eden is just an hour away from Salt Lake City International Airport. If you're looking for an even closer airport, the Ogden-Hinckley regional airport is a short 30-minute drive from Eden. Wherever you land, you're sure to find picturesque mountain views on the stretch between the airport and Eden.
Hit the ski slopes near Eden, Utah
Utah is known for its myriad ski resorts, and the ones around Eden make it a skier and snowboarder paradise. There are three ski resorts all within 30 minutes of town: Powder Mountain, Nordic Valley, and Snowbasin. Of the three, Powder Mountain is the largest, with 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 163 named runs. Skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels can find something to enjoy, whether you prefer cruising groomers or hitting jumps in one of the terrain parks. Adults can nab an all-day lift ticket for $109 and a night skiing ticket for $24. And when you want to take a break from shredding, Powder Mountain has three lodges where you can chow down on a hot meal and enjoy some live music.
While Snowbasin and Powder Mountain are the predominant ski areas around Eden, Nordic Valley has its own charm. This ski area has about 500 skiable acres and 40 runs. While it's a lot smaller than the other two resorts near Eden, Nordic Valley is a great place to learn how to ski due to its variety of terrain (ranging from gentle greens to challenging double blacks) and affordable lessons. Plus, lift tickets are less than $40 and kids under 12 ski for free, meaning Nordic Valley is one of the most affordable ski resorts in America. Besides skiing, Nordic Valley also has an impressive snow tubing park. The whole family can enjoy hours of riding down the mountain for $33 each. While most tubing parks only have straight lanes, Wasatch Parc is engineered with banked corners, making it one of the fastest tubing hills in the state.
Enjoy Eden's outdoorsy adventures and small-town atmosphere
Skiing and tubing aren't the only adventures the mountains near Eden have to offer. Both Powder Mountain and Nordic Valley are open during the summer, and have multi-use trails for biking, hiking, and running. Hikers can choose from dozens of trails in the area, including some local favorites like Wheeler Peak and Lewis Creek. And when the summer sun is out, there's no better place to cool off than Pineview Reservoir, where swimming, boating, and kayaking offer a refreshing break from the mountain trails.
After a day of outdoor fun, Eden's cozy atmosphere invites you to slow down and enjoy its small-town charm. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating massage or yoga class at Free Spirit Holistic Mountain Spa, or sample some locally crafted spirits with a weekend tour and tasting at New World Distillery. Despite being a small town, Eden also has quite a few unique restaurants. If you need a hearty breakfast to fuel a day of skiing, ScallyWag Grill boasts a variety of protein-packed breakfast burritos. For something quick, try a cup of coffee and a delicious sandwich from Mad Moose Cafe. If a pizza with homemade crust is calling your name, check out Eats of Eden. No matter where you go, you'll find that Eden's local flavor is just as inviting as its gorgeous mountain views.