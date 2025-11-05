Just Outside Salt Lake City Lies An Outdoorsy Utah Destination Home To North America's Largest Ski Resort

Utah is known for its myriad ski resorts, and the ones around Eden make it a skier and snowboarder paradise. There are three ski resorts all within 30 minutes of town: Powder Mountain, Nordic Valley, and Snowbasin. Of the three, Powder Mountain is the largest, with 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and 163 named runs. Skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels can find something to enjoy, whether you prefer cruising groomers or hitting jumps in one of the terrain parks. Adults can nab an all-day lift ticket for $109 and a night skiing ticket for $24. And when you want to take a break from shredding, Powder Mountain has three lodges where you can chow down on a hot meal and enjoy some live music.

While Snowbasin and Powder Mountain are the predominant ski areas around Eden, Nordic Valley has its own charm. This ski area has about 500 skiable acres and 40 runs. While it's a lot smaller than the other two resorts near Eden, Nordic Valley is a great place to learn how to ski due to its variety of terrain (ranging from gentle greens to challenging double blacks) and affordable lessons. Plus, lift tickets are less than $40 and kids under 12 ski for free, meaning Nordic Valley is one of the most affordable ski resorts in America. Besides skiing, Nordic Valley also has an impressive snow tubing park. The whole family can enjoy hours of riding down the mountain for $33 each. While most tubing parks only have straight lanes, Wasatch Parc is engineered with banked corners, making it one of the fastest tubing hills in the state.