America's Largest Ski Resort Is A Southwestern Gem That's Also One Of The Country's Most Overlooked

Northern Utah is an ecological treasure, its landscape a blend of snowy mountaintops, pink saltwater lakes with island retreats, suburbs that are brimming with adventure, and long stretches of dry desert terrain. Staying in Salt Lake City or Ogden puts you within about an hour of it all, ensuring there will be no shortage of natural and manmade sites available to admire during your Utah getaway or stopover. There's something to enjoy during every season of the year, but winter is the time to visit one especially noteworthy wonder that thrill-seekers flock to.

Just north of Eden sits Powder Mountain. From afar, it's a beauty; a majestic piece of Mother Nature that's as photogenic as it is tall. High upon its steep slopes, though, sits the true prize — a ski resort that makes ample use of the layers of soft, powdery snow that give the mountain its name. With approximately 8,000 skiable acres, the Powder Mountain Ski Resort is the biggest in the country. It takes full advantage of its estimated 360 inches of annual snowfall, resulting in a seasonal escape destination that's much more than just a ski resort.

Care to brave the 8,900-foot elevation of Hidden Lake and venture down one of over 150 runs? Maybe lounging in the lodge is more your speed, watching the action from one of the resort's three lodges. Either way, Powder Mountain can accommodate your wants and keep you coming back year after year. A quick tip: the start and end date of the season changes year to year, so it's best to keep your winters flexible.