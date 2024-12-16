America's Largest Ski Resort Is A Southwestern Gem That's Also One Of The Country's Most Overlooked
Northern Utah is an ecological treasure, its landscape a blend of snowy mountaintops, pink saltwater lakes with island retreats, suburbs that are brimming with adventure, and long stretches of dry desert terrain. Staying in Salt Lake City or Ogden puts you within about an hour of it all, ensuring there will be no shortage of natural and manmade sites available to admire during your Utah getaway or stopover. There's something to enjoy during every season of the year, but winter is the time to visit one especially noteworthy wonder that thrill-seekers flock to.
Just north of Eden sits Powder Mountain. From afar, it's a beauty; a majestic piece of Mother Nature that's as photogenic as it is tall. High upon its steep slopes, though, sits the true prize — a ski resort that makes ample use of the layers of soft, powdery snow that give the mountain its name. With approximately 8,000 skiable acres, the Powder Mountain Ski Resort is the biggest in the country. It takes full advantage of its estimated 360 inches of annual snowfall, resulting in a seasonal escape destination that's much more than just a ski resort.
Care to brave the 8,900-foot elevation of Hidden Lake and venture down one of over 150 runs? Maybe lounging in the lodge is more your speed, watching the action from one of the resort's three lodges. Either way, Powder Mountain can accommodate your wants and keep you coming back year after year. A quick tip: the start and end date of the season changes year to year, so it's best to keep your winters flexible.
Hitting the slopes of Powder Mountain
Unlike most resorts, at Powder Mountain you'll start your day by parking at a higher elevation rather than at the base; once there, lifts await to take you to the slopes. Parking is available at four lots, all of which are at higher elevations near the lodges, so you can get your equipment and set off on your downhill adventures without a pesky, long ride up. Parking is free during the week, but the resort does charge on Saturday, Sunday, and during holidays. You can score weekend parking for free if you arrive after 1:00 p.m., have a carpool of three or more people, or have a condition that falls under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The map of the available slopes shows a winding mix of green, blue, and black diamond trails. There are no shortage of options, whether you're still a novice to the sport or are comfortable hurtling down more thrilling slopes. Even at the highest elevation, near Hidden Lake Lodge, you can ski the more amateur-friendly Lodge Trail or East 40 until you're ready to tackle something like the black diamond Main Line. While Powder Mountain is rife with groomed trails (or slopes prepared for skiing), you'll also find a host of black diamond off-piste trails, where conditions will be far more natural and challenging.
After you've hit the slopes for a few hours, you may need a break and a warming hot chocolate. Luckily for you, there are three lodges that offer that and so much more.
Powder Mountains lodges and amenities
Part of the joy of skiing comes from the little breaks you get to take in a heated lodge, and on Powder Mountain, there are three waiting to keep you warm: Hidden Lake, Timberline, and Sundown. While Hidden Lake is the highest on the mountain and offers stunning views of the surrounding peaks, it's lighter on the food, with a small menu of grab-and-go foods and drinks. Timberline is a bit more generous with The Powder Keg, a restaurant that hosts live music throughout the week and boasts an Asian-inspired menu. Timberline Cafeteria dishes out more neutral cuisines, like pizzas and burgers, and is the perfect spot to hit for breakfast before hitting the slopes.
If you need gear, Timberline should be your first stop. Its shop handles equipment rentals and has plenty of winter accessories available for sale. Timberline is where you'll also get your gear serviced to maximize your safety before tackling the powdery trails, groomed or otherwise. Sundown Lodge is not far from Timberline but caters to late-night skiing. With a school to help see if you find learning how to ski or snowboard easier, a pro shop, and a pizzeria, you'll find all you need for an evening of downhill thrills.
Access to all three lodges is included in Powder Mountain's all-day and night lift tickets. These passes are available online in single, two-, or three-day options and include entry to five chairlifts, including an express line to Hidden Lake. Seasonal passes are also available for those who prefer to secure unlimited access throughout the entire season.