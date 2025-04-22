This Out-West Road Trip Offers An Affordable Way To Explore The Rocky Mountains' Most Major Destinations
If you want to explore the absolute best of the Rocky Mountains on an affordable road trip, this journey from Grand Junction, Colorado to the towering slopes of Medicine Bow Peak in Laramie, Wyoming might be the one for you. Along the way, you will see some of the most awe inspiring sights in the United States and camp at some of the most beloved national parks in the world. Expect to spend about 27 hours behind the wheel getting from destination to destination — and maybe more if you choose to do scenic drives when you get there. You could definitely do this journey in a week if you just want to hit the highlights and drive, but if you have the PTO, consider giving yourself more time to explore each stop on your trip.
If you're coming from far away, fly into Grand Junction Regional Airport and rent a car right there. If you plan to drive on park roads, you may want to pay the extra money for a car with four-wheel drive, just to make sure that it's up to the challenge. If you are able to drive in, consider starting your road trip by heading to Grand Junction along I-70 and drive there through the Rockies. Even if you are flying straight to Grand Junction, don't overlook it just because it's your starting point. Before you hit the road, you should break out your hiking boots and take in the surrounding canyonlands, deserts, and forests. Its most incredible views are to the east, where the mountains rise up high over Grand Junction.
See Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Just an hour and twenty minutes on US-50E from Grand Junction, Colorado is the first official stop is on your road trip is on the Western slope of the Rockies– Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The dramatic cliff views at this underrated Colorado National Park will leave you breathless. The jagged rocks here look almost like ancient castle spires rising up out of the earth and the canyon itself is so deep and so narrow that the shadows inside make the rock look like a deep black.
For a quick look at a few of the best overlooks, consider doing the South Rim Drive — but if you do want to get out, look around, and explore, there are a lot of gorgeous hiking trails where you can stretch your legs. The short Chasm View Nature Trail is a great choice for those just looking for a quick visit, while the Oak Flat Trail will take you down a steep route into the canyon. If you decide to spend the night here, there are camping sites that you can reserve for as little as $20 — and the stargazing here makes it the perfect place to spend your first night.
Since you'll be visiting a few national parks along your journey, it might be worth it to get an America the Beautiful National Park Pass. If you don't have one, expect to pay $30 to drive into the park. You'll be spending around six and a half hours in the car before you reach your next destination — but if you're up for more, you can take a three hour detour and visit Arches National Park and its neighbor Canyonlands National Park.
See the Great Salt Lake from Antelope Island State Park
The Great Salt Lake, which gives Utah's capital city its name, is among the most fascinating natural places in the United States. Seeing the pure blue water stretching out before you with jagged Wasatch Mountains, a part of the Rocky Mountain Range, rising up from the opposite shore is exciting enough. If you take your trip in the spring, it's one of the best birdwatching destinations the country has to offer. To see it, consider visiting Antelope State Park, a little-known Utah island full of wildlife, beaches, and hiking trails. It's over five hours away from Canyonlands National Park, so you'll definitely be ready to stretch your legs and take in the views of the water when you arrive. As you might expect from the name, the park is full of antelope, but you will also see bison, bighorn deer, and other animals roaming the park.
It only costs $15 to drive into the park, but you may want to spend the extra $20 to book a campsite. Antelope State Park is in the process of becoming a Dark Sky Park, because its remote location means that there is significantly less light pollution than most other places in the U.S., and you can see an incredible amount of stars above you overnight. If you'd rather stay somewhere a little more developed halfway through your road trip, however, head into Salt Lake City an hour and a half away and check into a hotel. While it will definitely be tougher on your budget than camping, if you book a room in Little America Hotel you can expect to pay close to $200 for a night — but you can take a hot shower which you'll definitely want after being on the road.
Explore Grand Teton National Park
Head into Wyoming on I-15 N, and plan to be on the road for about five and a half hours. The long drive is worth the wait, because when you step outside, you'll be in Grand Teton National Park. The Tetons are some of the newest peaks in the Rockies, and are notably pointed and jagged. If you're not tired of driving by then, you might want to try the Jenny Lake Scenic Drive. This route will only take you around a half an hour at most, but the views of snow-capped mountains across the water are definitely worth it. If you're willing to put another hour in, try the Signal Mountain Summit Road and drive up to the top for incredible views of the whole mountain range around you. If you'd rather get your blood pumping with a good hike, start slow with the Lunch Tree Hill hike for some of the park's best views of the Tetons in just 45 minutes. If you're really up for a challenge, get a permit and explore the backcountry.
Expect to pay $35 to drive into the park. You have a few options when it comes to places to stay in Grand Teton National Park, including a few historic park lodges, some simple cabins, and many campgrounds within the park but your most budget-friendly option is to drive five minutes from the park entrance and into Bridger-Teton National Forest. There, you can camp in most areas completely free, but be aware that these aren't maintained campground facilities and you'll be camping in the wild. Don't worry, park entrance fees for private vehicles are good for a full week, so you won't have to pay again if you want to keep exploring Grand Teton the next day.
Stop at the iconic Yellowstone National Park
After seeing so many incredible destinations in one road trip, it might be hard to believe that there are places close by that could still have the power to take your breath away — but just over two and a half hours away on US-20 E the iconic Yellowstone National Park is waiting. Yellowstone is known for its diverse, wild landscape, which includes multiple mountain ranges which are all part of the Rockies. The park is enormous, and there are many different landscapes to explore. Throughout the park, you can see vibrant, multi-colored geothermal pools, exciting geysers, and incredible wildlife, from bears to bison. You'll be entering West Yellowstone, so if you want to continue your journey from your car, your best bet is Firehole Canyon Drive. While you won't be driving up and down mountain peaks, you will see a river running through a gorge and a magnificent waterfall through your windshield. You should also consider Firehole Lake Drive to spot hot springs and geysers.
Expect to pay $35 to drive into the park. The easiest option for camping in the region would be Madison Campground, which costs around $33 per night to camp in. If you're there at the right time of year, you'll see plenty of wildflowers being grazed on by bison, just a short walk from your tent — and since the best wildlife viewing is early in the morning, you'll definitely want to stay overnight if you can. There are plenty of campsites to choose from, assuming you are able to snag one in advance. Yellowstone is enormously popular, so don't count on there being any if you wait until the last minute.
Drive Snowy Range Scenic Byway and see Medicine Bow Peak
Rest up before you hit the road, because it's almost nine hours on US-191 S and I-80 E to your final destination: the Snowy Range Scenic Byway and the imposing Medicine Bow Peak. As you drive along this historic wagon trail turned popular scenic drive, you'll see an extremely old pine forest full of massive trees, glacial lakes, and incredible views of the Snowy Range Mountains – a part of the Rocky Mountain range. These impressive peaks are some of the most beautiful in Wyoming, and you can see them out your car window along the scenic byway. You'll often see bighorn sheep climbing easily up the rugged mountainsides. The towering – over 12,000 foot – Medicine Bow Peak [pictured] will become visible as you go. Take the road all the way to Mirror Lake, where you'll be able to see the reflections of the mountain stretch out across its steely blue surface.
If you want to get out and explore, Medicine Bow Peak Trail, also called Lake Marie Trail, is a gorgeous option. It can be a challenging trek, so make sure to come prepared and give yourself plenty of time. If you want to set out early in the morning, consider dispersed camping in Medicine Bow National Forest. It's completely free and lets you wake up to some of the most spectacular views in the West for the last day of your Rockies road trip.