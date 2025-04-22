This Out-West Road Trip Offers An Affordable Way To Explore The Rocky Mountains' Most Major Destinations

If you want to explore the absolute best of the Rocky Mountains on an affordable road trip, this journey from Grand Junction, Colorado to the towering slopes of Medicine Bow Peak in Laramie, Wyoming might be the one for you. Along the way, you will see some of the most awe inspiring sights in the United States and camp at some of the most beloved national parks in the world. Expect to spend about 27 hours behind the wheel getting from destination to destination — and maybe more if you choose to do scenic drives when you get there. You could definitely do this journey in a week if you just want to hit the highlights and drive, but if you have the PTO, consider giving yourself more time to explore each stop on your trip.

If you're coming from far away, fly into Grand Junction Regional Airport and rent a car right there. If you plan to drive on park roads, you may want to pay the extra money for a car with four-wheel drive, just to make sure that it's up to the challenge. If you are able to drive in, consider starting your road trip by heading to Grand Junction along I-70 and drive there through the Rockies. Even if you are flying straight to Grand Junction, don't overlook it just because it's your starting point. Before you hit the road, you should break out your hiking boots and take in the surrounding canyonlands, deserts, and forests. Its most incredible views are to the east, where the mountains rise up high over Grand Junction.