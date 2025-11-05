Just Outside Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Pleasant Suburb With Cozy Stays And Warm Southern Charm
The South is known for its warmth — literally and figuratively — and the village of Clemmons, North Carolina, is no exception. Considered a suburb of Winston-Salem, North Carolina's prime retirement destination, Clemmons ticks off a lot of boxes for the fixed income set as well as families and young professionals, with its top-rated public schools, low cost of living, and low tax rates.
Residents and visitors can count on the Clemmons community to gather year-round for festive traditions, from the annual Monster Dash and Goblin Hop in the fall, to its Light Up the Village decorating contest at Christmastime. A volunteer-run community garden donates a large amount of the produce harvested to the local food pantry. Residents praise Clemmons for its beautiful parks, well-maintained streets, quietness and safety. Retirees can spend their twilight years perfecting their swing on the 540-plus holes of golf available around Clemmons. And for those craving culture, the village's proximity to Winston-Salem puts you just 10 minutes from James Beard-nominated chefs, a Downtown Arts District, and the walkable Craft Draft Crawl, featuring eight local breweries.
Explore Clemmons' pleasant and massive North Carolina park
Leslie Knope would be envious of Clemmons with its park de resistance, Tanglewood Park. The 1200-acre park was donated by the family of tobacco baron R.J. Reynolds, and offers something for everyone. It boasts walking trails, an aquatic center, golf courses, gardens, a BMX track, and a brand new playground that opened in August 2025. Dog owners can mingle while their pooches play at Tanglewoof, an all-turf dog park located within Tanglewood. Those looking for a different type of outdoor fun should check out the park's 9-hole Softgolf course, a whimsical golf game played with larger foam balls and clubs. The course, clubs, and balls even light up for night games!
Those seeking more movement and fresh air will appreciate the village's walkability, with over 14 miles of sidewalks, plus the paved 0.75-mile Village Point Greenway surrounding Village Point Lake. Visitors and residents can fish for several species, including smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and catfish, from the fishing pier on the stocked lake. If you travel with your own fishing gear, you'll want to employ this simple pool noodle hack to keep your rods safe on the go.
Experience historic charm and cozy stays in Clemmons' greenery
You can't visit Clemmons without spending time in Winston-Salem. History buffs shouldn't miss Old Salem Museum & Gardens, a site that sheds light on the unique cultural influences of the area, with a focus on people of Moravian, Indigenous, and African descent. The kids will love you for taking them to an interactive children's museum, Kaleideum, a place where they're encouraged to touch and play with everything.
Whether you want to come and take Clemmons out for a spin as your future hometown, or you need a serene escape close to culture and good food, the area has a decent selection of vacation rentals, including some that connect to popular Tanglewood Park. Excelsior at the Manor House offers a true bed and breakfast experience as well for the discerning traveler. Located inside Tanglewood Park, these luxury accommodations boast cottage core vibes and historic ties to Sir Walter Raleigh. While there are plenty of nice options for staying in Clemmons, getting there is also easy thanks to the Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO), North Carolina's cozy airport with Southern hospitality, less than 35 miles away.