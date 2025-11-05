Just Outside Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Pleasant Suburb With Cozy Stays And Warm Southern Charm

The South is known for its warmth — literally and figuratively — and the village of Clemmons, North Carolina, is no exception. Considered a suburb of Winston-Salem, North Carolina's prime retirement destination, Clemmons ticks off a lot of boxes for the fixed income set as well as families and young professionals, with its top-rated public schools, low cost of living, and low tax rates.

Residents and visitors can count on the Clemmons community to gather year-round for festive traditions, from the annual Monster Dash and Goblin Hop in the fall, to its Light Up the Village decorating contest at Christmastime. A volunteer-run community garden donates a large amount of the produce harvested to the local food pantry. Residents praise Clemmons for its beautiful parks, well-maintained streets, quietness and safety. Retirees can spend their twilight years perfecting their swing on the 540-plus holes of golf available around Clemmons. And for those craving culture, the village's proximity to Winston-Salem puts you just 10 minutes from James Beard-nominated chefs, a Downtown Arts District, and the walkable Craft Draft Crawl, featuring eight local breweries.