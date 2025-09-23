Between Greensboro And Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Small, Cozy Airport With Southern Hospitality
If you've flown through some of the country's larger airports like LAX or JFK, you've probably felt overwhelmed. The sheer size of them can make you feel like you might as well have a barcode on your head. While you might get your daily step count in by simply trying to find your gate, it can all be a bit much. Sometimes smaller airports, like the cozy Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in North Carolina, can remind you that traveling can be fun. Right in Greensboro, this charming airport made the list of the top 10 Best Small Airports in USA Today's 10Best of 2024. In fact, it also made the list in 2020, 2021, and 2023. It also made the list of Newsweek's Readers' Choice for Best Small Airport in 2025. Part of the reason it's beloved is the short lines, and easy-to-navigate terminal. However, the big reason is their Southern hospitality, embodied in their motto, "Fly Easy."
One reviewer on Yelp said, "Great service by the ground crew! Christopher who is a ramper /ground crew went ABOVE AND BEYOND to help me. Thank you so much!" They also mentioned helpful and patient TSA agents, and the pride that is taken in the airport. Piedmont Triad has airport ambassadors (and have since 1988), both at information booths, and wandering the airport, so you can find what you need, from shopping and parking to wheelchairs.
Amenities and services at Piedmont Triad International Airport
Piedmont Triad International Airport has a number of ways to help out people who may not be comfortable with the ambience of airports and travel. For instance, they're part of the Hidden Disability Sunflower Lanyard program. Wearing the lanyard alerts staff to people who may need extra assistance. They also have the Camse Kit, a sensory tool bag to help airport staff support those with special needs in stressful or emergency situations. The airport has an art program, featuring the work of local artists, including paintings, sculpture, furniture, and even a healing garden. You can find a Walking Tour of Art on their website here with a map, so you have a fun way spend your time while waiting for your flight. In addition, there are two lactation suites for nursing mothers who would like some privacy.
If you're flying in, there are a number of on-site rental car agencies, including Alamo, American Rent-A-Car, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, and Thrifty. There is free Wi-Fi available, though you should know the best ways to protect your information when using airport Wi-Fi. If you need to do a little shopping, you can check out the Piedmont Marketplace for news and convenience items, the PGA Tour Shop for golf goodies, the CNBC Store for your airport basics, and Kitty Hawk News as well. If you need a snack, they have PGA Grill featuring healthy choices, The Great American Bagel & Panini Company, which has fresh bagels and deli options, The Local, with ingredients from local farms, The AAC American Café, and Starbucks, of course. Finally, if you're landing there, make sure to head over to North Carolina's gorgeous Hanging Rock State Park, with waterfalls, a beach, and trails to explore. It's around an hour away.