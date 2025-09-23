Between Greensboro And Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Small, Cozy Airport With Southern Hospitality

If you've flown through some of the country's larger airports like LAX or JFK, you've probably felt overwhelmed. The sheer size of them can make you feel like you might as well have a barcode on your head. While you might get your daily step count in by simply trying to find your gate, it can all be a bit much. Sometimes smaller airports, like the cozy Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in North Carolina, can remind you that traveling can be fun. Right in Greensboro, this charming airport made the list of the top 10 Best Small Airports in USA Today's 10Best of 2024. In fact, it also made the list in 2020, 2021, and 2023. It also made the list of Newsweek's Readers' Choice for Best Small Airport in 2025. Part of the reason it's beloved is the short lines, and easy-to-navigate terminal. However, the big reason is their Southern hospitality, embodied in their motto, "Fly Easy."

One reviewer on Yelp said, "Great service by the ground crew! Christopher who is a ramper /ground crew went ABOVE AND BEYOND to help me. Thank you so much!" They also mentioned helpful and patient TSA agents, and the pride that is taken in the airport. Piedmont Triad has airport ambassadors (and have since 1988), both at information booths, and wandering the airport, so you can find what you need, from shopping and parking to wheelchairs.