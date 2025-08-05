North Carolina's Prime Retirement Destination Is A Slow-Paced Gem Surrounded By Beautiful Vineyards

Winston-Salem is one of three cities in North Carolina's vibrant Piedmont Triad metropolitan area, which includes Greensboro (30 miles away) and High Point (20 miles away). Residents of Winston-Salem can also easily visit other popular North Carolina cities such as Asheville (145 miles), Charlotte (80 miles), and the state's capital, Raleigh (100 miles). The area is also served by its own Piedmont Triad International Airport, an easily accessible airport only 23 miles away, offering flights on both major and budget airlines. But, it's also only 82 miles from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Winston-Salem's access to the rest of North Carolina, the U.S., and the world provides more opportunity for living one's best retirement life here.

A key priority for retirees is cost of living. The primary draw for those considering Winston-Salem as a retirement destination is its median monthly mortgage cost of $841 and monthly rent of $834, as reported by the aforementioned U.S. News and World Report, which makes the city very attractive to retirees on a restricted budget. Furthermore, the state of North Carolina as a whole is more affordable for seniors due to its tax laws, which include a fixed-rate income tax of 5.25% and a tax exemption for social security income. The overall cost of living in Winston-Salem is also 9% lower than the national average, with housing being 32% lower.

Access to world-class healthcare is also an important factor when considering a place to retire. Winston-Salem offers two major providers to its citizens, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. The former is affiliated with Wake Forest University's School of Medicine, one of the region's most renowned academic research hospitals.