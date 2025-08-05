North Carolina's Prime Retirement Destination Is A Slow-Paced Gem Surrounded By Beautiful Vineyards
As the song "Carolina in the Morning" goes, "Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina." North Carolina, better known for Asheville's Biltmore Estate, aka "America's Largest Home," is also home to the city of Winston-Salem. Located in the central part of the state, Winston-Salem has a population of just over 250,000 residents. It's a city large enough to offer a variety of dining, shopping, and leisure experiences, but it still retains a small-town, charming vibe.
Once known for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, founded in 1875, as well as the origin of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Winston-Salem has a rich history dating back to 1753. Salem was originally called Bethabara, a Moravian settlement –– Moravians are a German-speaking Protestant sect of Christianity with roots in modern-day Czech Republic. Salem merged with Winston in 1913, creating this twin city blend of history and modernity. The good news is if you're exploring retirement, U.S. World and News Report recently ranked Winston-Salem the best place to retire in North Carolina. And according to Homestead Hills, this is due to a number of factors, such as location, transportation, cost of living, healthcare, and things to do.
Easy access, a lower cost of living, and world-class health systems
Winston-Salem is one of three cities in North Carolina's vibrant Piedmont Triad metropolitan area, which includes Greensboro (30 miles away) and High Point (20 miles away). Residents of Winston-Salem can also easily visit other popular North Carolina cities such as Asheville (145 miles), Charlotte (80 miles), and the state's capital, Raleigh (100 miles). The area is also served by its own Piedmont Triad International Airport, an easily accessible airport only 23 miles away, offering flights on both major and budget airlines. But, it's also only 82 miles from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Winston-Salem's access to the rest of North Carolina, the U.S., and the world provides more opportunity for living one's best retirement life here.
A key priority for retirees is cost of living. The primary draw for those considering Winston-Salem as a retirement destination is its median monthly mortgage cost of $841 and monthly rent of $834, as reported by the aforementioned U.S. News and World Report, which makes the city very attractive to retirees on a restricted budget. Furthermore, the state of North Carolina as a whole is more affordable for seniors due to its tax laws, which include a fixed-rate income tax of 5.25% and a tax exemption for social security income. The overall cost of living in Winston-Salem is also 9% lower than the national average, with housing being 32% lower.
Access to world-class healthcare is also an important factor when considering a place to retire. Winston-Salem offers two major providers to its citizens, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. The former is affiliated with Wake Forest University's School of Medicine, one of the region's most renowned academic research hospitals.
Spectacular vineyards, historic sites, and world-class restaurants
Due to its prime Piedmont location between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean's coastal plains, Winston-Salem enjoys four moderate seasons, which, along with the soil and topography, lend themselves to grape growing in the nearby Yadkin Valley Wine Region, dubbed "North Carolina's Wine Country." Here, you'll find some of the state's premier vineyards and wineries, from small to large. Locals and visitors alike can taste award-winning wines in peaceful pastoral settings with picturesque views of the countryside.
Winston-Salem is also home to the oldest bakery in America, serving timeless sweets and Southern charm in every bite. With a long history dating back to 1799, Winkler Bakery in Old Salem Museum & Gardens takes guests on a multi-sensory tour, including aromas and tastes of Moravian treats served by employees in traditional clothing. Situated near Winston-Salem is a historic town with European village vibes, Bethania, a National Historic Landmark. The tiny town of 362 residents is one of the few that has retained its Moravian design and feel. Today it offers visitors a chance to step back in time and recapture what life must have been like when it was settled in 1759.
When it comes to restaurants, Winston-Salem runs the gamut from Southern to international. A few of the city's notable eateries include Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro, Bernardin's Restaurant, and Foothills Brewpub. Mozelle's serves regional eats in its diner-like setting. Bernardin's, located in the Zevely House, built in 1815, offers an elegant French-American menu. And, Foothills always has 40 of its own beers to accompany casual fare in its former car dealership locale.