The Dollar Tree Shower Cap Travel Hack You Wish You Would Have Known Sooner
Packing for your next vacation can seem like a monumental task, as you try to decide what to bring and how to organize your luggage with clever packing hacks. And we all know the pain of realizing that you're latest bright idea when it comes to packing hasn't gone to plan. There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination, only to open your suitcase and discover a mess inside.
One of the best ways to keep your suitcase clean is to wrap a shower cap around your shoes. This protects the rest of your clothes and belongings from any dirt, debris, or pesky chewed gum that might be lingering on the bottom of your shoes. And the best part about this hack is that a shower cap is a cheap item that's available to buy at the low-budget store Dollar Tree.
Influencer Emma Villaneda has shared some of her favorite Dollar Tree packing hacks on TikTok, such as using mesh bags from Dollar Tree as packing cubes and a pill box to store jewelry. To keep your luggage clean, wrap a shower cap around each of your shoes. If the shower cap is big enough, you can fit one pair of shoes inside the shower cap. Dollar Tree sells an 8-count of shower caps for just $1.25.
Other ways to use shower caps when you travel
While shower caps are perfect as a cheap shoe cover, this versatile item can also be used in many different situations. For example, shower caps can transform your next camping trip and be used as a food cover when outdoors. Pack a few shower caps for your next picnic or camp meal, and you'll see just how effective these items are at keeping the bugs away from your food.
This is also a great way to be eco-friendly — a shower cap saves you from employing single-use aluminum or plastic wrap to do the same job. Plus, shower caps are easy to wash and can be used again and again. You can also use a shower cap as a seat cover for bikes. By wrapping a shower cap around your bike seat, you're able to keep the seat dry and save your bottom from getting wet if it's raining.
If you're on a beach vacation or traveling with a wet swimsuit, a shower cap can save the day here as well; simply put your wet bathing suit inside the shower cap to stop the rest of your clothes from getting wet. However you choose to use them, be sure to swing by Dollar Tree and pick up a pack of shower caps as you start packing for your next trip.