The Dollar Tree Shower Cap Travel Hack You Wish You Would Have Known Sooner

Packing for your next vacation can seem like a monumental task, as you try to decide what to bring and how to organize your luggage with clever packing hacks. And we all know the pain of realizing that you're latest bright idea when it comes to packing hasn't gone to plan. There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination, only to open your suitcase and discover a mess inside.

One of the best ways to keep your suitcase clean is to wrap a shower cap around your shoes. This protects the rest of your clothes and belongings from any dirt, debris, or pesky chewed gum that might be lingering on the bottom of your shoes. And the best part about this hack is that a shower cap is a cheap item that's available to buy at the low-budget store Dollar Tree.

Influencer Emma Villaneda has shared some of her favorite Dollar Tree packing hacks on TikTok, such as using mesh bags from Dollar Tree as packing cubes and a pill box to store jewelry. To keep your luggage clean, wrap a shower cap around each of your shoes. If the shower cap is big enough, you can fit one pair of shoes inside the shower cap. Dollar Tree sells an 8-count of shower caps for just $1.25.