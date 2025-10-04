This Affordable Dollar Tree Hack Conveniently Stores Jewelry While Traveling
Accessories are one of the best ways to spruce up an outfit and make a great impression. However, what happens when you need to take all of your accessories on a trip? Necklace chains tangle, rings tarnish, earrings go missing, bracelet clasps break, and unpacking it all is so time-consuming. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has a fantastic item that can make your jewelry packing effortless: pill boxes.
Pill boxes are great for storing your jewelry because the individual compartments keep everything separated. That way, it's easy to choose the ones you need on the go. Not only that, but these cases are airtight to keep your jewelry safe from moisture and air, which can tarnish metals. The one problem with pill boxes is that they are made of plastic, so if you're afraid of scratches on your jewelry, you may wish to line each box with a cotton ball or other soft material just in case.
Overall, pill boxes are a great option for storing rings, bracelets, and earrings, but premium pill boxes are often not budget-friendly. That said, Dollar Tree has an inexpensive one that includes seven daily multi-colored pill boxes, each with three compartments for morning, noon, and night. This means that you'll be able to bring 21 different pieces of jewelry with you. All of the boxes fit nicely in a clear case, which makes keeping them all together easy. Just make sure that you pack this one fashionable accessory that might cause annoying problems at the airport.
Dollar Tree hack for untangled necklaces
While this hack is great for smaller pieces of jewelry, you may still find yourself having problems keeping your necklace chains untangled. With the pill box hack, your entire necklace collection won't be tangled into one big rat's nest, but there's still a better way — and you may even have what you need at home! For this hack, you'll need a few super flexible drinking straws, which Dollar Tree also sells. If you want to be environmentally conscious, paper straws also work. Or, if you have a super chunky necklace, try smoothie or boba straws. Regardless, this plastic straw hack is a packing lifesaver.
First, lay out your necklace and find the number of straws you need to cover the length of your necklace chain. Keep in mind that you may need to trim the straws to size or fully expand the drinking end in order to find the perfect length. Next, undo the clasp on your necklace and feed one end of the chain through the straws. Once you clasp them again, there should be some slack in the chain so it doesn't stress the links. Some travelers feel comfortable feeding multiple necklaces through one straw, but others prefer to pack one necklace per straw. Some like to put a straw on either side of the pendant for extra protection. It's totally up to you.
To keep your necklaces safe, consider removing one or two of the day pill boxes from the clear case and using that space for your necklaces. You may need to fold them, so if you do, just cut the straws into smaller segments like beads. That way, you can keep all of your jewelry in one place. For more packing hacks, check out this Ikea luggage hack that can also protect your jewelry.