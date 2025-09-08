The Luggage Essential You Can Get At Dollar Tree That Makes Packing Any Suitcase A Breeze

It's simple — packing cubes make life easier. "If you're not using packing cubes, you're doing it wrong," says travel expert Samantha Brown on her website. Even if you're a genius at the latest clothes-rolling packing method, packing cubes kick it up a notch. Whether you fold or roll, you can divide shirts, tops, skirts, pants, swimwear, pajamas, or underclothes neatly into designated bags, making it easy to find what you need, when you need it. You can even separate clothes by color if that's your bag (or cube).

One of the handiest things about packing cubes, next to organization and compression, is that you can simply put the cubes into a hotel room drawer without ever fully unpacking each item. This is especially helpful if you are visiting multiple cities or hotels, as it makes packing up again for the next destination or flight home a breeze. Another plus is that it prevents your clothing from actually touching the inside of a dresser drawer and spreading germs or even, gasp, bed bugs.

Another packing cube advantage you may not have considered is that they can keep your items safe while going through airport security. This is especially true if a TSA agent opens your suitcase and rummages through your belongings. When that happens, you know your neatly folded items will not stay that way, and there is little you can do at that moment. If you use mesh or transparent packing cubes, there is a better chance that the agent can examine what needs to be seen without unzipping the bag or handling your items.