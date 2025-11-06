This Pair Of Filthy Texas Lakes Were Both Ranked In America's Top 10 Dirtiest

Straddling the border between Canada and the United States, Lake Superior is downright massive. Boasting more than 31,000 square miles of clear, turquoise water, it holds the title of being the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area. The greatness of this Great Lake doesn't end there. Apparently, it's superior in the cleanliness department, too. A 2025 study from the waterfront vacation rental platform Lake.com found the sprawling body of water to be the cleanest in a survey of the country's 100 biggest lakes.

As for the dirtiest? Well, that distinction went to Lake Okeechobee, a dangerous Florida destination filled with snakes and gators. Texas didn't escape the naughty side of the list either. Two of the Lone Star State's lochs — Lake Texoma and the Richland-Chambers Reservoir – both ranked among America's top 10 dirtiest, coming in at number three and number 10, respectively.

Lake.com compiled the list based on chemical data spanning from January 1, 2020, to July 15, 2025. The rental platform marketplace obtained the information from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-managed National Water Quality Monitoring Council. "The researchers evaluated eight of the most commonly measured characteristics that can suggest a lake's cleanliness level: dissolved oxygen, ammonia, lead, phosphorus, sulfate, total dissolved solids, turbidity and pH," the report notes. In layman's terms, you may want to think twice before hopping in for a dip in either of these two Texas lakes.